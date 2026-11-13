Gov. Josh Shapiro on Meet The Press

Fresh off a wave of midterm victories that flipped control of both the House and Senate and broke into traditionally Republican strongholds, some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party are heading to Denver to hash out what happens next.

According to Fox News Digital, the three-day “What’s Next” conference is not an official Democratic National Committee event. Instead, it is organized by Majority Democrats, an independent group led by Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss, and billed as an “independent, outsider conversation” about where the party stands after its sweeping wins in states like Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina.

Despite winning control of Congress and several statehouses, organizers say the party cannot afford to take its 2026 success for granted. Lis Smith, a longtime Democratic strategist and senior adviser to Majority Democrats, told Fox News Digital that voters were sending a specific message at the ballot box—and it wasn’t necessarily a blank check for Democrats.

“Democrats won big last week, but let’s be honest: the election was more a repudiation of Donald Trump than a validation of our party,” Smith said. “That’s why Majority Democrats is bringing together some of the biggest names and brightest new voices in Democratic politics at ‘What’s Next’ to have honest conversations about what worked, what didn’t and where our party goes from here.”

President Donald J. Trump

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine what it means to be a Democrat, and our party can’t afford to squander it,” she added.

The Denver lineup also doubles as an early showcase for the 2028 presidential race, bringing together a wide mix of potential contenders in a field that currently lacks a clear frontrunner. Scheduled speakers include former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and California Rep. Ro Khanna.

They will be joined by a contingent of senators—Cory Booker of New Jersey, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and Sen.-elect James Talarico of Texas—alongside former Obama adviser David Axelrod.

Scheduled well before this month’s election results came in, the gathering now carries higher stakes as Democrats prepare to take over Congress in January. Party leaders face the immediate pressure of bridging the gap between their moderate and progressive wings to turn campaign promises into reality.

Having campaigned heavily on lowering costs, improving government services, and investigating the Trump administration, Democrats now enter a new phase: proving to voters that they can deliver tangible results on healthcare and affordability before the race for the White House officially begins.

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