Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at 6:24 p.m. on Nov. 12 reporting gunfire at a business in the 10000 block of South U.S. Highway 301.

Deputies arrived on scene and located Joel Del Toro, 20, behind the building suffering from upper body trauma. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the location and transported Del Toro to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities confirmed that his next of kin has been notified.

Early details from the scene indicate that an altercation broke out near the business right before shots were fired. Detectives are still working to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Lights (File)

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (813) 247-8200.

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20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot Behind Riverview Business