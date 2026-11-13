FWC provides security for historic SS United States reef project

The historic ocean liner SS United States now rests on the ocean floor 22 miles off the coast of Destin, Florida, following a multi-agency sinking operation on Nov. 11 that created the world’s largest artificial reef.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement joined Okaloosa County, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and marine units from Alabama, Louisiana and Texas to execute the massive project.

“FWC was honored to be part of this historic effort while continuing to strengthen our partnerships with local, state and federal agencies,” said Colonel Alberto Maza, FWC Division of Law Enforcement Commander. “Our team played an important role in making history, and I’m proud of the professionalism and dedication our officers and partner agencies demonstrated throughout this operation.”

Planning for the security and law enforcement side of the operation began after the vessel arrived in Mobile, Alabama, in late 2024. FWC Northwest Region Lt. Jarrod Molnar led the effort, building a plan to manage spectator boats, enforce safety zones, provide emergency medical and dive response teams, and maintain overnight security starting 72 hours before the sinking.

FWC provides security for historic SS United States reef project

When the ship began its transport on Nov. 9, the FWC deployed 65 personnel and various assets to oversee the waters through the Nov. 11 finale. Hundreds of boats traveled to the area to watch the ship go down, yet officials reported zero injuries or major boating incidents during the entire event.

“This project has been more than a year in the making, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team that was out there on Wednesday. They gave it their very best,” said Major Robby Creech, FWC Northwest Regional Commander. “We couldn’t have done it without our brothers and sisters from Texas, Louisiana and Alabama. They came all the way here to support this mission, and that kind of partnership is what it’s all about.”

Lt. Molnar echoed that sentiment, noting that the crews remained focused throughout the lengthy preparation process.

“The setbacks along the way did nothing to diminish the honor of being part of this historic mission,” said Lt. Molnar. “The dedication and commitment demonstrated by FWC personnel from across the state have been incredible. From our first walkthrough in Mobile to the final boat returning to the dock, the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding this project never wavered. That level of commitment is what kept this operation moving forward.”

FWC provides security for historic SS United States reef project

Measuring 990 feet long with a 101.5-foot beam and a 32.4-foot draft, the SS United States launched in 1952 as both a luxury liner and a potential military transport. She immediately claimed the title of the world’s fastest ocean liner—a record she still holds—by crossing the Atlantic in just three days and 10 hours. After her decommissioning in 1969, she sat docked in Philadelphia until 1996 before eventually making the 1,600-mile tow to Mobile in late 2024 for reef preparations.

The FWC Artificial Reef Program also provided technical guidance throughout the project. In Northwest Florida, where natural reef structures are scarce, artificial reefs expand marine habitats and support local fishing, diving and tourism.

Over time, algae, sponges, corals and barnacles will colonize the massive hull. Those organisms will draw in baitfish, which will in turn attract larger species like snapper and grouper. By adding a structure of this scale to the Gulf, officials expect to spread out diving and fishing traffic, taking pressure off existing reef sites in the region.

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Historic SS United States Sunk Off Florida Coast To Create World’s Largest Artificial Reef