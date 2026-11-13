PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Most people who get dragged out of a stolen pickup at gunpoint try to make excuses, or at least keep quiet. Kelsey Keefe took a completely different approach.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared the story of the 30-year-old’s arrest during his Friday morning briefing on Nov. 13. According to Judd, Keefe’s wild run started in neighboring Highlands County, where she was spotted wandering around and pulling on door handles in search of an unlocked ride. She eventually found a truck she could take, sparking investigations by both the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Sebring Police Department.

Once the stolen truck was entered into the state law enforcement database, it wasn’t long before Polk County deputies spotted Keefe making tracks near the north end of the county.

Deputies tried to pull her over, but Keefe hit the gas instead. Judd said she ran a red light, raced down Highway 27, and merged onto the interstate heading west. Deputies eventually boxed the pickup in and brought the pursuit to an end.

Police Lights (File)

Because it was a felony stop, deputies surrounded the truck with guns drawn and ordered her out. Keefe refused to budge, forcing officers to physically pull her from the cab. Once she was out of the truck, she looked at the arresting deputies and asked a simple question.

“Hey, was that fun for you?” Keefe said, according to Judd.

A search of the vehicle turned up a stolen firearm inside. Investigators also discovered Keefe has an extensive criminal record and was already on probation—which she had violated by allowing a minor access to a gun.

Judd, never one to mince words, summed up the purple-haired suspect as “a red-hot mess.”

“She’s full speed all the time, and the rules or the laws don’t make any difference to her,” Judd said, noting that her schedule is cleared for the foreseeable future since she is “kind of tied up in the jail right now.”

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Suspect Asks Polk County Deputies, ‘Was That Fun For You?’ After Stolen Truck Chase