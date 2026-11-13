Florida Manatee Ready For Release After Rehab (Tim Donovan/FWC)

As autumn cold fronts roll through Florida, hundreds of manatees are packing up and heading south for the winter, prompting wildlife officials to issue a simple message to anyone heading out on a boat: slow down and look closely.

November is Manatee Awareness Month, the annual migration window when the gentle giants leave cooling rivers and coastal waters in search of warmth. Once water temperatures dip below 68 degrees, manatees cannot survive for long in the cold. To stay warm, they gather in natural springs, power plant discharge canals, and other thermal refuges across the state.

That seasonal commute brings them straight through busy waterways, increasing the risk of run-ins with boats and personal watercraft. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging residents and tourists alike to stay alert and give the animals plenty of room.

“Manatees rely on warm water sites to survive the winter, seeking refuge at Florida’s springs, power plant discharge areas and other warm water sites when water temperatures drop below 68 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Ashley LaVere, the FWC’s Manatee Management Program Coordinator. “Boaters and personal watercraft users may be more likely to encounter manatees as they make their way to their winter habitats, so awareness of how to keep manatees safe while on the water is key.”

Florida Manatees (ZooTampa)

Spotting a thousand-pound animal sounds easy, yet manatees are notoriously good at blending into dark or choppy water. Wildlife experts suggest putting one person on every vessel in charge of manatee watch. Wearing polarized sunglasses helps cut through surface glare, making it easier to catch a snout, back, tail, or flipper breaking the water. Boaters can also look for manatee “footprints”—smooth, circular swirls on the surface left behind by a tail fin moving just underneath.

Colliding with a watercraft remains one of the deadliest threats Florida manatees face. To lower the risk, state officials set up seasonal manatee protection zones, marked by signs along the waterways, that require vessels to drop their speed or steer clear entirely. FWC officers regularly patrol these corridors to remind boaters of the rules and hand out citations when needed.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the animals from shore or a kayak also need to follow strict rules. Because manatees are a protected species, it is against the law to feed, touch, or crowd them. Wildlife officials recommend bringing binoculars instead of trying to get close. Startling a manatee at a warm-water site can spook it back out into dangerously cold water.

If someone comes across a manatee that looks sick, injured, distressed, or dead, officials warn against trying to rescue or move it. Attempting to handle a large marine mammal can hurt the animal and put bystanders at risk of serious injury. Instead, witnesses should call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 so trained rescue teams can respond.

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Watch For ‘Footprints’ On The Water: Florida Manatees Are On The Move