Execution Chamber

A sweeping decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom to clear out California’s death row has sparked intense pushback from murder victims’ families and state prosecutors, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal battle before the state Supreme Court.

Just weeks before leaving office and shortly after the midterm elections, Newsom issued a blanket clemency order commuting the death sentences of 543 inmates. In explaining the move, the governor stated that capital punishment is “incompatible with California values.” Supporters of the decision have defended it as an act of conscience, questioning whether the state has the moral right to execute prisoners.

For relatives of the victims, however, the announcement reopened old wounds. Families gathered this week to argue that the governor’s order overrides jury verdicts and ignores the will of California voters, who have upheld the death penalty across three separate ballot measures.

Steve, whose son Sam was murdered by a neighbor, spoke out about the personal toll of the decision. “Dan Rosnak broke my heart. Gavin Newsom broke my soul,” he said. Describing the clemency order as “torture on us,” Steve added that it felt like “stabbing us in the back with one hand… and then stabbing me in the heart with the other.”

Beyond the emotional impact, law enforcement officials are challenging the governor’s claim that the commuted inmates will never walk free. Prosecutors point out that under California Department of Corrections regulations, prisoners serving sentences of life without the possibility of parole can eventually become eligible for release after 25 years if they meet specific criteria involving age, medical issues, and good behavior.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom

“Life without the possibility of parole is absolute nonsense,” one prosecutor said during a press event, criticizing officials for making major policy shifts through administrative rules rather than a public forum.

The backlash is now moving into the courtroom. Anne Marie Schubert, the former Sacramento County District Attorney who now leads the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, confirmed that her organization is filing a lawsuit to block the order. Having recently met with more than two dozen families of murder victims—including parents of slain children and fallen police officers—Schubert said the state is unraveling decades of settled court rulings.

“These families are being torn apart decades after they were promised some finality,” Schubert said. “And so we’re at this position now in California where there really is, some people might say, no truth in sentencing anymore.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer is also preparing a legal challenge for Monday, arguing that the governor is misusing a power meant only for rare exceptions.

“When we go to court and we file on Monday, we’re going to make it unequivocally clear to the Supreme Court that they are being asked by the governor to overturn the decisions they made affirming these death cases,” Spitzer said. “This is an extraordinary power, commutation. It is to be used in extraordinary situations, not with the wave of a magic wand.”

The California Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the legality of the blanket clemency next month. To keep the commutations intact, Newsom will need the backing of at least four of the court’s six justices—three of whom he appointed to the bench.

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‘Wave Of A Magic Wand’: California Families And Prosecutors Fight Newsom’s 543 Death Row Commutations