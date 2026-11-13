Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

TAMPA, Fla. — Nighttime drivers and daytime commuters across Hillsborough County will encounter nearly two dozen lane closures next week as the Florida Department of Transportation kicks off its latest round of roadwork from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21, 2026.

The heaviest concentration of overnight work targets major interstates and bridges, starting Sunday, Nov. 15. On Interstate 4, crews will close lanes between 15th Street and 26th Street from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 19. Further east on I-4, from the Tampa Bypass Canal to west of I-75, eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and westbound lanes from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., running Monday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 19.

Motorists using Interstate 75 face a much longer stretch of overnight disruptions. Lane closures between the Harney Road overpass and the Tampa Bypass Canal begin Sunday, Nov. 15, and will run nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. all the way through Friday, Dec. 11. Meanwhile, southbound I-275 before the State Road 60 interchange will see overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19.

Several key water crossings and major corridors will also narrow after dark during the Sunday-to-Thursday work window. On US 41, the 22nd Street Causeway bridge over McKay Bay closes lanes from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., while northbound US 41 (56th Street) over the Hillsborough River closes from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Across the bay on US 92, eastbound lanes on the Gandy Bridge between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will close from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

Along US 92 (Hillsborough Avenue), overnight closures are scheduled between 39th Street North and 42nd Street North from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 15 through Nov. 19. (A separate listed closure at 15th Street North concluded earlier on Nov. 12.)

On US 301, drivers face two separate nighttime zones from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19: from the Manatee County line to SR 674 (Sun City Center Boulevard) between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and from Causeway Boulevard to the I-75 interchange between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

State Road 60 will see four distinct overnight zones between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19:

Courtney Campbell Causeway (Bay Harbor Drive to Bayport Drive): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Kennedy Boulevard (Woodlynne Avenue to Brevard Avenue): 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Adamo Drive at Maydell Drive: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Adamo Drive at N 26th Street: 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Other overnight closures running Sunday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 19 include SR 582 (Fowler Avenue) from US 41 (Nebraska Avenue) to 50th Street (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and southbound County Line Road from Swindell Road to South Frontage Road (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Further south, eastbound CR 672 (Big Bend Road) just east of Lincoln Road will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21.

While most work happens overnight, four daytime closures will affect weekday traffic from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20:

US 41 (S Tamiami Trail) at Bloomingdale Avenue: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. SR 60 (Courtney Campbell Causeway) eastbound from the Hillsborough County Line to Ben T. Davis Beach: Lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (listed under nighttime schedules in the release, though the hours span daytime).

Lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (listed under nighttime schedules in the release, though the hours span daytime). US 301 at Ayersworth Glen Boulevard: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. US 92 (Dale Mabry Highway) southbound at Vasconia Street: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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Hillsborough County Traffic Alert: Over 20 Lane Closures Set For Interstates, Bridges, And Roads Next Week