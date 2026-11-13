Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) wants former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and top Trump administration officials hauled before Congress to explain how a $4 billion semiconductor deal went through while Huang was allegedly involved with a Chinese spy.

Appearing with anchor Kasie Hunt on CNN’s The Arena, the Senate Judiciary Committee member didn’t mince words when asked if lawmakers should subpoena or summon Huang to Capitol Hill. “Well, short answer, yes. Long answer, hell yes,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy admitted his “jaw is still stuck on the floor” following news of Huang’s resignation and the revelations about his personal life. “I’m not naive. I’m not Bambi’s baby brother,” Kennedy told Hunt. “I know people have affairs. I don’t recommend it, but if you do, you ought to make sure it’s not with a Chinese spy. I mean, check their LinkedIn page, for God’s sakes.” He went on to describe Huang as an alleged “double agent cheater” who later “cheated on the spy.”

For Kennedy, the real issue isn’t tabloid gossip—it’s national security. The Commerce Department reportedly signed off on selling $4 billion worth of advanced chips to a company tied to the woman involved. Kennedy said Congress needs testimony not just from Huang, but from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as well.

Jensen Huang (NVIDIA)

“Why were they selling the chips? Did they follow the trail? How do they know the chips went to the company and not to the Communist Party of China?” Kennedy asked, calling the whole episode an “intergalactic freak show” and “serious as an aneurysm.” He pointed out that Huang had shaped U.S. artificial intelligence policy toward China more than anyone else in the private sector.

When asked if Lutnick should lose his job over the sale, Kennedy stopped short of calling for his resignation, though he faulted the secretary for staying quiet instead of immediately holding a press conference. Still, Kennedy confirmed Lutnick will be called to testify.

Hunt also brought up reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump about the alleged affair while Huang was flying aboard Air Force One for a state visit to China. Kennedy noted that Trump denied knowing anything about the relationship during a CNN interview the night before. “Let’s cross that bridge if we come to it,” Kennedy said. “I don’t want to accuse anybody of doing something they didn’t do.” Even so, he emphasized that the reporting is detailed and largely unchallenged, adding that Congress needs to get to the bottom of it “before Christmas.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Later in the broadcast, the discussion shifted to the Republican Party’s stinging midterm losses, including a Democratic U.S. Senate upset in Mississippi and a sweep of statewide GOP defeats in Texas. Kennedy called it “not a normal midterm election,” pointing out that the usual seven-point swing against the party in power had doubled.

Instead of blaming low Republican turnout, Kennedy said everyday voters flipped over kitchen-table economics. While annualized growth hit roughly 3.5 percent last quarter, workers are still dealing with 4 percent inflation while annualized wages grew just 1.3 percent. Though Trump has argued that inflation started under President Joe Biden, Kennedy said voters hold the current administration responsible. “The economy belongs to President Trump,” Kennedy said. “He might not have fathered this child, but he’s got to raise it.” He urged fellow Republicans to “put down our juice boxes” and actually listen to working-class voters during their remaining 50 days in power.

Before wrapping up, Hunt asked whether Kennedy might jump into the 2028 presidential race—noting his recent political stop in Exeter, New Hampshire—and pressed him on Vice President JD Vance’s post-election suggestion that foreign interventionism and the war with Iran cost Republicans at the ballot box. Kennedy said he plans to run for reelection to the Senate, though he acknowledged previously telling reporters he’d consider a White House bid because “things are getting weirder and weirder and weirder around here.”

As for Vance’s theory on the Iran war, Kennedy brushed it aside completely. “This loss was not because of Iran,” Kennedy said. “That might have played a part, but I don’t think every statewide Republican in Texas lost their election, every single one, because they think American foreign policy is too interventionist. I mean, put down the crackpipe. It’s a lot deeper than that.”

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‘Intergalactic Freak Show’: Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Wants Answers On Nvidia Spy Scandal