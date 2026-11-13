AccuWeather

A strengthening storm system is dumping heavy, wet snow across parts of the interior Northeast, bringing up to a foot of accumulation to higher elevations before a blast of March-like cold grips the region this weekend.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, portions of New York and southern Vermont are expected to see between 6 and 12 inches of wet snow. Because of its heavy consistency, the snow could weigh down tree limbs and lead to isolated power outages before the steadier snowfall tapers off on Friday as the system pulls away.

Closer to the coast, major hubs from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston are dealing primarily with rain, though forecasters note that some wet snowflakes could mix in across the northern and western suburbs of New York City and Boston. The combination of rain, low cloud ceilings, and aircraft deicing operations is expected to trigger flight delays along the busy corridor.

Once the storm clears out, colder air will settle over the eastern United States. Lingering lake-effect rain and snow showers are forecast to develop on Saturday, accompanied by blustery winds. Actual daytime highs across the Northeast will run 5 to 10 degrees below historical averages, pushing AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures largely into the 20s and 30s. For several eastern communities, the drop will mark their lowest temperatures since March.

Snow (Unsplash)

The early taste of winter won’t stick around for long, however, as a major shift in the weather pattern is set to arrive next week.

“People dealing with snow and bitterly cold winds this weekend could be enjoying much milder weather just days later,” AccuWeather expert meteorologist Haley Taylor said. “November can bring some dramatic temperature swings, and this is a good example of how quickly the atmosphere can change gears. The same areas getting a taste of winter now could see a stretch of dry weather and temperatures well above average next week.”

Forecasters expect a building area of high pressure to steer storm systems away from the eastern half of the country next week. That shift will bring an extended period of dry weather stretching from the Midwest and Great Lakes all the way through the Northeast and Southeast, allowing temperatures to rebound well above historical averages in stark contrast to the weekend chill.

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Up To A Foot Of Snow Hits Northeast Before Weekend Freeze And Quick Warmup