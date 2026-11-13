DHS

Federal immigration officials announced Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed 10 individuals with prior criminal convictions from the country, following recent enforcement directives issued under President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

In a release detailing the operation, the agency stated that ICE is “unleashed to deliver on the American people’s mandate to arrest and deport illegal aliens.” According to federal authorities, the individuals removed during yesterday’s operation came from six different countries and had been convicted of offenses ranging from drug trafficking and money laundering to aggravated assault and murder.

Among those deported was Carlos Jonathan Lebron-Ruiz, a Dominican Republic national with a lengthy criminal record. Officials noted that Lebron-Ruiz had been convicted of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, assault by a prisoner, and recklessly endangering another person.

The agency also removed several individuals convicted of violent crimes against others. Adrian Roger Paz Trochez, from Honduras, had prior convictions for strangulation and abduction by force. Rolando Miranda-Perez, from Guatemala, was convicted on two counts of malicious assault resulting in severe injury to the victim, while Venezuelan national Henry Daniel Rodriguez-Suarez had been convicted of burglary of a habitation.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

Drug trafficking and distribution offenses accounted for half of the deportations listed in the federal announcement. Authorities removed two individuals from Venezuela and Mexico tied to large-scale cocaine offenses: Gabriel Paz, of Venezuela, who was convicted of possessing and conspiring to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine while aboard a vessel, and Maria De Los Angel Ixba-Zavaleta, of Mexico, who was convicted of trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver.

Three additional removals involved methamphetamine convictions. Mexican nationals Yefri Nuevo Ruiz and Freddie Becerrille-Camacho were deported following convictions for methamphetamine dealing and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, respectively. Joel Castillo, from El Salvador, was also removed after being convicted of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Rounding out the list of removals was Rajubhai B. Patel, a citizen of India, whom officials stated had been convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Federal officials did not release specific details regarding the exact dates of the individuals’ prior convictions or the specific ports of exit used during yesterday’s removals.

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Feds Deport Ten Convicted Criminals In Latest Enforcement Push