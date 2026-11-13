Stephen A. Smith on Fox News' Hannity

When commentator Stephen A. Smith walked out of the White House after recording a nearly hour-long podcast with President Donald Trump, reporters waiting outside immediately asked whether he was angling for a new job as press secretary.

Smith didn’t mince words. “No way in hell,” he told them.

Later that night on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Smith laughed off the speculation with host Sean Hannity, pointing out that leaving his sports media empire for a government salary wasn’t happening. “I wouldn’t take that pay cut for almost anything but the presidency,” Smith said, noting he would only consider walking away from his current career if he were to run for the Oval Office and win.

The real reason for Smith’s visit was a sit-down interview with Trump—one Hannity noted he had personally urged the president to grant. Once the microphones were on, Smith said he pressed Trump on affordability concerns tied to tariffs and the war in Iran, as well as the Republican Party’s steep losses in the recent midterm elections. Smith rattled off the damage to the president: more than 40 House seats gone, key Senate losses, roughly five governorships lost, and Kansas turning blue for the first time since 1932.

Asking Trump to take responsibility for those losses, however, hit a wall. Smith described the president as completely “immovable” when asked if he pointed the finger at himself.

Stephen A. Smith with President Trump

“He said, ‘I wasn’t on the ballot,'” Smith told Hannity. Smith recalled pushing back right away, reminding Trump that he had spent the campaign telling Americans to put him on the ballot. Trump wouldn’t budge, insisting the Republican candidates simply weren’t strong enough and that the results would have looked different if he had been running himself.

Smith said he didn’t buy Trump’s explanation, arguing that voters saw a president who appeared detached and “not having his eye on the ball.” Even so, Smith gave Trump credit for not dodging a single question during the conversation.

A preview clip from the podcast aired during the broadcast also offered a glimpse into how Trump plans to handle the next two years with Democrats holding power in Congress. Trump said he expects to veto a wave of initial Democratic bills he views as bad for the country, predicting that lawmakers will eventually come to the table to cut deals on health care and drug prices.

Before wrapping up, Hannity asked whether the two men discussed the influence of progressive lawmakers inside the Democratic Party. Smith said the topic never came up because he and Trump already see eye to eye on it. Calling himself a moderate, Smith said he views progressive leftist leadership as bad for the country and argued that Democrats are dealing with a deep internal divide. According to Smith, the party’s progressive wing demands 100 percent agreement and treats fellow Democrats like a “sworn enemy” over a two percent difference of opinion.

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“No Way In Hell”: Stephen A. Smith Laughs Off Press Secretary Rumors And Details Clash With Trump