MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife (Facebook)

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody is urging President Donald Trump to quickly sign off on Florida’s request for an expedited emergency declaration after severe flooding swept through parts of the state earlier this month, according to a press release from her office.

Moody’s push backs Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent application for federal disaster relief covering nine counties: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie.

Between November 1 and November 3, a historic storm dumped widespread rain across the region, triggering flash floods that washed out roads, damaged infrastructure, and forced emergency crews to conduct rescues. Brevard County saw some of the heaviest downpours, with local estimates reaching 25 to 30 inches of rain. More than 2,000 Brevard County residents have already reported flood damage to their homes.

“Following the major rain event we saw last week, many Florida homes were flooded, roads were washed out, and communities are still struggling to recover,” Moody said in the release. “We must act quickly to get help to those who need it most. I’m calling on the administration to approve the state’s request for federal disaster assistance, and I will continue working with President Trump and state officials to ensure Florida families have the resources they need to recover and rebuild.”

MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife (Facebook)

If approved by the White House, DeSantis’s request would unlock federal funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, individual assistance for residents, and support through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The flooding hits while many parts of Florida are still working to recover from Hurricane Isaias. According to Moody’s office, the senator previously worked alongside state and federal agencies on the ground following Isaias and recently announced more than $2.5 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster funds for communities impacted by past storms.

She also authored the TRACK Act, a measure now signed into law that requires FEMA to maintain an online tracker so disaster victims can check the status of their aid claims.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Senator Moody Urges Swift Federal Disaster Aid For Nine Flood-Stricken Florida Counties