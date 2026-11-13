Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers traveling through the Trilby and Lacoochee area of Pasco County face a major traffic pattern change starting this morning as work continues on a new roundabout at US 301.

Crews have closed a 350-foot section of Trilby Road just west of US 301. That stretch of road is expected to stay closed until roughly spring 2027 while workers build the western half of the new roundabout at the Trilby Road and County Road 575 intersection.

At the same time, motorists got some relief on the other side of the highway. County Road 575 reopened to traffic this morning from the east side of the US 301 intersection.

Through traffic traveling straight along US 301 will not be stopped or detoured by the Trilby Road closure. However, anyone who normally uses or connects to Trilby Road will need to follow posted detour routes and should build a little extra time into their daily commute.

Traffic Alert

Transportation officials are asking everyone passing through the area to slow down and stay alert while drivers get used to the new traffic layout. Maps

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Traffic Shifts In Trilby And Lacoochee As Trilby Road Closes And CR 575 Reopens