Mosquito (Unsplash)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County will remain under a state of local emergency until Nov. 19 as crews battle a spike in mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order Friday extending the emergency declaration, which otherwise expires after seven days. Under Florida law and the county’s Emergency Management Ordinance, keeping the order active gives Wise and local emergency managers the flexibility to act fast to protect public health and safety. It also opens a path for the county to get reimbursed for certain response costs.

Recent mosquito surveillance across multiple Hillsborough neighborhoods detected dengue virus activity in the local mosquito population.

In response, Mosquito Management crews have stepped up both aerial and ground spraying. County officials are also coordinating with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County to handle public education and targeted treatments in the hardest-hit areas.

Mosquito (Unsplash)

Because the region recently saw heavy rains, officials are asking residents to check their yards and dump out any standing water where mosquitoes breed. People can also sign up for alerts to find out when localized aerial spraying will happen in their specific neighborhoods, or check the county’s website for treatment maps and frequently asked questions.

Hillsborough County property taxes help pay for these mosquito control efforts. Residents looking for more details can call Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services at (813) 635-5400.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Mosquitoes Carrying Dengue Virus Prompt Hillsborough To Extend Local Emergency