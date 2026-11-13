President Donald J. Trump

In less than two years, the Trump White House has reshaped federal policy at a breakneck pace, relying almost entirely on the stroke of a pen rather than congressional legislation.

According to a new summary released by the Trump administration, President Donald J. Trump has signed more than 290 executive orders since January 2025, including a burst of 147 directives in his first 100 days.

The administration’s report paints a picture of rapid transformation across immigration, crime, energy, and federal spending, though it comes with a major caveat: because Congress has not codified any of these measures into law, a future president could undo them just as quickly.

At the top of the administration’s list is a dramatic shift at the U.S. border. White House officials report that strict enforcement and the deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants with criminal records have pushed the country into negative net migration for the first time in more than half a century. Alongside tighter rules on H-1B work visas, the directives cut off federal benefits, including food stamps, public housing, and small business loans, for undocumented immigrants.

On the domestic front, the release points to sharp drops in crime. Federal data cited by the White House show that murders and robberies both fell by more than 18 percent in 2025, with declines also recorded in property crimes, rapes, and aggravated assaults, and preliminary 2026 figures pointing to further drops. Federal agents also tracked down every fugitive on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, along with six of its Most Wanted Fraudsters.

President Donald J. Trump makes remarks at a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the East Room, Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian)

Meanwhile, a massive deregulation drive has reshaped the economy and the energy sector, according to the summary. By cutting more than 400 federal rules, the administration estimates it saved $1.5 trillion overall—or about $17,500 a year for a family of four. In energy, officials report completing over 700 nuclear licensing actions and speeding up approval timelines, allowing five advanced nuclear reactors to reach criticality, four of them by July 4, 2026.

The administration also says the U.S. is once again the world’s top oil producer and exporter, highlighting what it describes as “the largest oil deal in the history of the world.”

The executive push has also targeted government spending and major American institutions. Officials say they uncovered more than $260 billion in taxpayer fraud and blocked $72 billion in annual fraudulent payments.

In higher education, the administration ended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across federal agencies and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements with major universities—including Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, the University of Virginia, and the University of North Carolina—over their admissions and hiring practices. In healthcare, six major hospital systems agreed to stop performing gender-transition procedures on minors under deals negotiated by the White House.

With more than two years left in the term, the White House says the president “will not hesitate to use the power and authority of the Executive Branch” to keep pushing his agenda forward.

However, relying on executive orders rather than legislation leaves those policies on fragile legal footing. Unlike laws passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into the federal code, executive orders are instructions from the president to federal agencies on how to operate and enforce existing statutes.

Because they bypass lawmakers, they cannot override existing federal laws or create new permanent ones. Courts can strike down an executive order if it oversteps presidential authority or violates the Constitution, and Congress can block funding needed to carry it out. Most importantly, while repealing a law passed by Congress requires a major legislative vote, a new president can wipe out a predecessor’s executive orders on day one simply by signing a new order to rescind them.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

290 Orders In 21 Months: Inside The White House’s Sweeping Executive Action Push