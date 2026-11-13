Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the head of a major industrial union is formally urging Senate Democrats to replace Chuck Schumer as their top leader.

Brian Bryant, International President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), sent a letter to Schumer and the Senate Democratic Caucus calling for a leadership shakeup. The union represents roughly 600,000 active and retired workers across the United States and Canada in sectors including aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, and healthcare.

In a public statement accompanying the letter, Bryant acknowledged Schumer’s previous work while pushing for a change at the top.

“The IAM Union appreciates the past contributions and efforts of Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer,” Bryant said. “And, we have notified Senator Schumer and the Senate Democratic Caucus that we believe it is time for a new direction in the leadership of the U.S. Senate.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Bryant argued that the Nov. 3 election results across more than a dozen battleground states—which saw a record number of rank-and-file union members elected to the House, Senate, and state legislatures—demonstrated a public demand for economic reform over traditional party politics. According to Bryant, voters “decisively [opted] for a future that centers working-class pocketbook issues above partisanship.”

The union’s push for new leadership comes with a specific legislative agenda aimed at lowering costs and expanding labor protections. In his statement, Bryant outlined five core policy demands for lawmakers:

Trade and Tariffs: Eliminating what the union described as “reckless tariffs on Canada and other allies” to provide immediate cost-of-living relief.

Eliminating what the union described as “reckless tariffs on Canada and other allies” to provide immediate cost-of-living relief. Labor Law Reform: Passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act to make it easier to form unions and penalize employers who violate labor laws.

Passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act to make it easier to form unions and penalize employers who violate labor laws. Federal Workers: Restoring collective bargaining rights for over one million federal employees, including workers within the Department of Defense.

Restoring collective bargaining rights for over one million federal employees, including workers within the Department of Defense. Healthcare: Reinstating Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies and establishing guaranteed healthcare for all Americans.

Reinstating Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies and establishing guaranteed healthcare for all Americans. Artificial Intelligence: Enacting regulations on artificial intelligence to protect workers rather than technology executives.

Bryant warned that the IAM would no longer back politicians from any party who fall short of these economic goals.

“On behalf of our 600,000 members, the IAM Union is through with any member of leadership, in any political party, who stops one iota short of being a ferocious, unyielding and unbending champion of working people,” Bryant stated. He added that maintaining the status quo in Senate leadership would be a “stark injustice to the democratic mandate of millions of working people who chose change.”

Senator Schumer’s office and the Senate Democratic Caucus have not yet publicly responded to the union’s letter.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

600,000-Member Machinists Union Tells Schumer It’s Time To Step Aside As Senate Leader