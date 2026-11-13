Microsoft Outlook (Unsplash)

A massive global Microsoft outage that began around noon ET on Thursday has left millions worldwide without access to email and core workplace tools, disrupting banks, airlines, courts, and local governments as engineers scramble to restore service.

The widespread failure hit Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and other Microsoft 365 services across multiple countries. In the United States, city governments reported major email blackouts, while some businesses couldn’t collect payments because they couldn’t print invoices. By Friday, Microsoft reported that traffic was “being gradually restored,” though lingering connectivity issues remained.

What began as a brief snag in Microsoft Teams for North American users quickly spiraled into a broader crisis for Exchange Online mailboxes. Outage tracker Downdetector logged tens of thousands of disruption reports across both platforms as Microsoft warned the trouble “may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region.”

While Microsoft initially stated it hadn’t found recent system changes tied to the crash, the disruption appears to have been triggered by a routine software update intended to improve the company’s services. Instead, the rollout went awry, causing internal server health checks to fail and knocking hardware offline.

Microsoft Logo (Unsplash)

“We determined the elevated load isn’t driven by an increase in traffic, but by a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable; straining the remaining infrastructure,” Microsoft explained in a status update. Engineers traced the breakdown to a component responsible for monitoring server health. To stop the cascade, the company froze all new system deployments, rerouted data away from strained hardware, and began restarting offline servers.

Microsoft has stated there is no evidence that a cyberattack caused the massive service blackout. However, the outage unfolded just as the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed an active, unrelated threat targeting the exact same email software.

Federal officials verified Thursday that hackers are exploiting a previously unknown security flaw in Microsoft Outlook—tracked as CVE-2026-124194—in live attacks. According to a Microsoft advisory, attackers send a specially crafted message file to a target. Once the recipient opens the file, Outlook silently connects to an external server controlled by the hacker, bypassing the program’s usual security warning about outside content and exposing the user’s login credentials.

CISA Microsoft

Microsoft rated the network-spoofing bug at 6.5 out of 10 for severity and classified it as a zero-day vulnerability because hackers weaponized it before a fix was widely available. The company has released security patches to close the loophole, and federal authorities are urging everyday users and corporate IT teams to install the updates immediately while watching out for suspicious message files.

Neither Microsoft nor CISA has disclosed how many organizations have been compromised by the Outlook flaw, nor is there any indication the zero-day hack is connected to Thursday’s server meltdown.

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Massive Global Microsoft Outage Paralyzes Workplaces Amid Warnings Of Active Outlook Hack