Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. — Two 44-year-old men are facing a slew of felony charges after Hillsborough County deputies raided a Tampa home and uncovered a large supply of narcotics, weapons, and cash.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on the 8000 block of Hearthstone Court around 3 p.m. on Nov. 10 to execute a court-authorized search warrant. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation into Juan Colon Jr., an eight-time convicted felon suspected of dealing drugs in northwestern Hillsborough County.

Just as deputies approached the house, they spotted Colon getting into a car driven by Charles Lawrence Jr.

Deputies stopped and searched the vehicle, finding more than $2,000 in cash alongside individually packaged doses of cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax, oxycodone, amphetamine, and buprenorphine. Inside the Hearthstone Court home, investigators turned up even larger quantities of those same drugs, as well as marijuana products, another large sum of cash, brass knuckles, and a hatchet.

Both men were taken into custody at the scene.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Colon was booked on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, armed possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in excess of 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.

Lawrence faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance in excess of 10 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Illegal narcotics threaten the safety of our neighborhoods and the people who call them home,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement following the arrests. “We will not tolerate those who profit from illegal drug distribution.”

The sheriff’s office noted that the investigation remains active.

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Eight-Time Convicted Felon Among Two Arrested In Tampa Drug Bust