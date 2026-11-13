Brian Hartline (Tom Layberger)

TAMPA, Fla. – Luke Kromenhoek, Mike Williams and Mudia Reuben met with the media following Thursday evening’s 52-41 loss to visiting Memphis. It was a defeat that left each bruised mentally and physically. There was no moral victory to be found after storming back from a 20-point deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead that evaporated in the blink of an eye.

In fact, Williams—the 2026 Lee Roy Selmon honoree, defensive standout, and fifth-year Bull who bleeds green and gold—has only three games remaining in his career, and he can tell you what the defeat meant.

“All of the leaders on defense are truly torn up about it,” he said. “A lot of us don’t have any more time left and, personally, I came back for my fifth year because I had never beaten Memphis. This game meant a lot to me. I really wanted to win, and it didn’t happen. This one stings quite a bit.”

Mike Williams (USF Athletics)

Some attitude correction among a few of his teammates might be in order as well. While Williams and most other Bulls were sick to their stomach, others seemed unaffected by the loss. There was some fraternization, picture-taking, and the like among a few Bulls and Tigers immediately after the game. Could such pleasantries have waited? Coach Brian Hartline certainly wished it had.

“When I saw the amount of smiling on the field after the loss, I am not used to that,” he said. “Smiling and pictures and (flashing) signs and stuff. That’s just a loser mentality. I don’t understand that. I remember like crying and people getting mad, almost in fistfights after (losing) a game.”

It is sure to be addressed and in no uncertain terms.

“We’ve got to figure it out and have a whole change in mentality if we really want to develop to the level we want to be as people and as a team,” said the first-year coach, who turns 40 next Sunday. “That’s very apparent.”

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USF’s Brian Hartline Unhappy With How Some Players Reacted To Memphis Loss