Cash (File)

Global consumer confidence has hit its longest losing streak on record. According to Morning Consult, during the week of November 8, 2026, the global four-week moving average slipped 0.04 points to 94.21, marking a fifteenth consecutive weekly decline—the longest downturn since the 43-market tracker launched in May 2022. That puts worldwide sentiment just one point above its April 19 trough of 93.2. Across all 48 tracked markets, 28 posted falling averages, up from 23 the week before.

The Americas drove much of the downturn, with all eight regional markets recording simultaneous drops in their four-week averages for the first time since March 2025. Brazil sat at the center of that movement. On a weekly basis, Brazilian confidence bounced back 6.2 points to 111.9, with daily scores climbing from 107.9 on November 4 to 115.7 on November 7.

That rebound recovered roughly a third of the prior week’s 17.9-point plunge following the October 25 runoff election, though weekly sentiment remains 11.7 points below its pre-vote reading of 123.6. Even with the weekly bounce, Brazil’s four-week moving average fell for a second straight week—down 2.34 points to 115.8, the largest drop in the Americas—because two strong pre-election weeks above 122 are still factored into the rolling window. That leaves the country 1.5% below its January level after sitting above it just a week earlier, and if current weekly numbers hold steady, the average will drop by roughly another 2.6 points next week.

Brazil’s uneven recovery played out against a turbulent financial backdrop, as local stocks closed at a post-election low on November 3 and the central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 13.75% on November 4 against market expectations for a cut. Inside the survey data, Brazilian households showed far more optimism about their personal wallets than the broader economy. Views of buying conditions for major purchases jumped 12.6 points to reach 1.7 points above pre-election levels, while households’ 12-month outlook for their own finances rose 7.4 points. Business sentiment barely budged by comparison.

US Currency (File)

The 12-month outlook for business conditions ticked up just 1.1 points—leaving it 24.2 points below its pre-election mark—and the five-year outlook gained 5.0 points to remain 22.7 points down. Daily readings during the week stayed between 107.9 and 115.7, well shy of the 114.2 to 134.1 range logged the week before the vote.

Elsewhere in the Americas, losing streaks stretched deeper. Chile’s four-week average fell for a sixth straight week, dropping 0.75 points to 74.7 despite a 1.3-point uptick in its weekly reading, leaving it 27.2% below January for the widest gap in the region. Colombia notched its twelfth consecutive weekly decline at 112.8, while the United States fell for an eleventh straight week to 85.7, down 11.8% from January. Canada (76.7, down 0.41 points) and Mexico (107.6, down 0.74 points) both reversed course after posting gains the previous week. Peru slipped for a second week to 112.0, though it remains 2.3% above its January mark.

Asia-Pacific also weakened broadly, with eight of 11 markets posting falling four-week averages. Indonesia suffered the sharpest drop, sliding 2.10 points to 106.6 after its weekly reading fell 5.6 points, putting the country 16.6% below January. Long declines continued in the Philippines, down for a tenth straight week to 105.8 (-0.88 points), and South Korea, down for a seventh week to 79.5 (-0.85 points).

Australia’s slide reached a fifth week at 77.0 (-0.75 points), leaving it 19.9% below January. Meanwhile, Malaysia saw a five-week winning streak end at 117.4 (-0.65 points), Vietnam fell for a third week to 130.2 (-0.54 points), Japan dropped for a fourth week to 64.4 (-0.38 points), and China edged down 0.21 points to 154.5. Only three markets in the region gained ground: Singapore rose for a third week to 94.7 (+0.59 points) but stays 22.5% below January, while Thailand (100.1, +0.27 points) and India (129.8, +0.12 points) posted slight increases.

Europe remained divided, with 10 of 18 markets posting rising four-week averages—down from 12 the prior week—and eight falling, mostly by narrow margins. Spain led the gainers for a fourth straight week, rising 1.22 points to 81.1, while Poland added 0.52 points to reach 85.3. Germany rose for a second consecutive week to 64.4 (+0.71 points) on the back of a 1.4-point weekly gain, though it remains 14.9% below January.

France also climbed for a second week to 54.0 (+0.17 points), sitting 10.8% below January after snapping a 14-week slump the week before. On the losing side, Denmark posted the region’s steepest drop at 1.07 points to 96.7, its fourth straight decline. The Netherlands also fell for a fourth week to 77.0 (-0.78 points), while Italy extended its downward run to 13 weeks at 62.9 (-0.04 points) and the United Kingdom fell for a fourteenth consecutive week to 67.5 (-0.94 points).

In the Middle East and Africa, sentiment held firmer overall, with just four of 11 markets declining and the Gulf acting as the primary weak spot. The United Arab Emirates logged the region’s largest drop, falling 1.13 points to 148.4—its fifth straight decrease, leaving it 4.9% below January—while Turkey turned lower to 62.1 (-0.43 points). South Africa recorded the region’s biggest gain, jumping 1.19 points to 95.9 on a 3.5-point weekly surge to end a four-week slide. Egypt rose for a fourth straight week to 125.3 (+1.16 points) after a 3.7-point weekly jump, pushing it 1.5% above January. Kenya (104.6, +1.09 points, fourth straight gain) and Morocco (127.1, +0.84 points, second straight gain) also saw their four-week averages climb, even though their weekly scores fell by 1.0 and 4.4 points, respectively, because weaker readings from four weeks ago rolled out of the calculation window.

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Global Consumer Confidence Logs Record 15-Week Slide As The Americas Drag Sentiment Lower