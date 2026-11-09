Kentucky Rep. Massie Moves To Force House Vote On Impeaching Hegseth Over Foreign Wars

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie moved Monday to force a House vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, confronting his fellow Republicans with a high-stakes choice over whether to oust one of the Trump administration’s most prominent figures following devastating midterm election losses.

The resolution introduced by Massie, R-Ky., zeroes in on Hegseth’s handling of the war in Iran while citing military operations in Yemen and Venezuela. By using procedural maneuvers to bypass House GOP leadership, Massie set up a floor vote that could come by midweek, dragging internal Republican fury over the administration’s foreign policy directly into the open.

Hegseth responded with defiance, dismissing the effort as partisan theater and daring critics to challenge the administration’s military record.

“If you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolás Maduro, you’re taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished, which is historic,” Hegseth told reporters after delivering a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island.

Hegseth announced he will hold a formal news conference Tuesday at the Pentagon to address the looming threat. It will mark his first briefing with reporters in over 180 days, having avoided the podium since May while bypassing news conferences on the Iran war, strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels, and other expanded combat operations.

The impeachment drive comes as rank-and-file Republicans point fingers over an election wipeout that cost the party control of Congress. Lawmakers have directed much of that blame at the war in Iran and the resulting economic fallout. Even Vice President JD Vance attributed the party’s sweeping midterm defeats to the ongoing conflict.

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth waved off the criticism as political background noise, aligning himself directly with President Donald Trump.

“There’s a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success,” Hegseth said. “If we want to litigate it, I’m happy to do it all day long. My team, we’re not worried about the noise.”

Echoing remarks made a day earlier by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Hegseth argued that launching the campaign was a matter of national security rather than electoral math: “It doesn’t have to be necessarily popular, but it can be necessary.”

Hegseth asserted that “someone had to confront the Iranian regime’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon” and that “the choice was don’t act and wish it away or take a bold move.”

Iran has consistently maintained its nuclear efforts are peaceful. However, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Tehran holds 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity — a short technical step away from 90% weapons-grade material.

Trump has publicly rallied behind his defense chief, speaking to reporters Sunday night to defend the strikes.

“He’s guilty of two things, basically winning two wars,” Trump said. “I believe we saved the Middle East and Israel combined. And it’s awfully hard to say let’s impeach somebody who did that.”

While Hegseth insisted Monday that “Iran is devastated,” the conflict continues to carry severe real-world costs. Iranian forces have continued launching retaliatory strikes against U.S.-used bases across the Middle East, causing billions of dollars in structural damage. Commercial shipping remains crippled in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that previously handled one-fifth of the world’s oil, triggering sharp spikes in energy prices that battered voters at the pump.

Public sentiment reflects that strain. According to The AP Voter Poll, an election survey of more than 100,000 Americans, roughly 6 in 10 voters said the U.S. made the “wrong decision” by launching military strikes against Iran.

Anticipating the clash in Congress, Hegseth and the administration launched a coordinated public relations campaign. In a video posted last week, Hegseth labeled the impeachment push “all about the politics of personal destruction” and insisted it “won’t work with me.”

Dozens of political appointees across the Department of Defense have since flooded social channels with images of Hegseth captioned “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic,” backed by White House video releases highlighting praise from Trump as the Capitol braces for a midweek vote.

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Kentucky Rep. Massie Moves To Force House Vote On Impeaching Hegseth Over Foreign Wars