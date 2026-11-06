‘Beat Like A Drum’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Torches Ramaswamy Over Crushing Ohio Defeat

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Stephen A. Smith Show)

In a political autopsy after a blistering midterm season, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blunt about what went wrong in the Buckeye State: you can’t sell a Silicon Valley-style resume to a factory-floor electorate.

Appearing Thursday on “The Sage Steele Show,” DeSantis took direct aim at failed Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, arguing the party handed the governor’s mansion to Democrat Amy Acton the day it picked a candidate fundamentally detached from Ohio’s blue-collar core.

“Ohio Governor! How bad did they beat Vivek? Like a drum! Now, part of that was Vivek, quite frankly,” DeSantis said. “I don’t know why they would have pushed him to be the candidate there. Ohio is a working-class state; very blue-collar. Vivek, he’s a tech guy, did this Alzheimer’s drug, and he wants to bring in people, foreign workers on visas. That is not the type of person that is going to sell.”

The final tally wasn’t particularly close. Acton sailed into the governor-elect seat by eight points, finishing 52% to 44% in a state Republicans long treated as a reliable stronghold.

On paper, the friction was evident from the start. Ramaswamy built his fortune founding Roivant Sciences in 2014, steering it into a biopharma and tech behemoth boasting a market valuation north of $28 billion. But in an industrial state that hemorrhaged roughly 300,000 manufacturing jobs between 1999 and 2025, according to Policy Matters Ohio, high-finance acumen did little to soothe local anxieties.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy’s labor rhetoric also clashed with that environment. In December, he drew pushback after arguing on X that American companies are forced to turn to foreign talent via programs like H-1B visas because domestic culture has “venerated mediocrity” for decades.

The race turned rancorous down the final stretch when Ramaswamy’s campaign aired a television spot featuring Acton’s estranged mother. Decades earlier, the woman had lost parental custody after allegedly allowing her then-husband to abuse Acton as a young girl. Rather than shifting momentum, the personal attack provoked widespread blowback statewide.

The fallout in Ohio mirrored a punishing cycle nationwide, where Democrats reclaimed both the U.S. House and Senate as public frustration mounted over the economy and the conflict in Iran.

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‘Beat Like A Drum’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Torches Ramaswamy Over Crushing Ohio Defeat