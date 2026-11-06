Joseph Barto

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Joseph Barto was found and is safe, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old man considered missing and endangered.

Authorities said Joseph Barto was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, near the Thomas Blvd. area of Hudson.

Barto is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, Barto wore a black hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carried a black backpack.

Deputies have not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Joseph Barto

Anyone with information regarding Barto’s whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

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Deputies Searching For Missing, Endangered 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man