Wall Street Plunges As Midterm Results Spark Tech Sell-Off; Trump Blames Democratic Victories

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on America.gov, a new AI-powered website for navigating federal government information and services, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

U.S. financial markets fell sharply Thursday, driven by a steep sell-off in technology and artificial intelligence shares after Tuesday’s midterm election results.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1,422 points, or 5.5%, entering correction territory as investors weighed how potential regulatory shifts and local opposition could affect data center construction and the broader artificial intelligence industry. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,833 points, or 3.4%, while the S&P 500 tumbled 335 points, or 4.4%. The downturn marked a sharp reversal from Wednesday’s post-election rally.

After the retreat on Wall Street, President Donald Trump posted several messages on Truth Social, attributing the market decline directly to Democratic gains in the election.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump wrote. “It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped.”

In subsequent remarks, Trump reiterated his critique of the election outcome and argued that economic confidence had been shaken by the opposing party.

President Donald J. Trump makes remarks at a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the East Room, Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian)

“Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted.

He added in a separate entry: “The Stock Market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday — So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame!”

Trump also asserted that Republican performance in the races would have been different with him directly on the ballot.

“I JUST WASN’T ON THE BALLOT. IF I WERE, WE WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump wrote.

The sharp market reaction has drawn widespread attention among retirement savers and market analysts, who point to emerging headline risks and regulatory debates surrounding high-growth sectors following shifts in congressional leadership.

READ: Florida Executes Dozier School Survivor Jesse Guardado As Three States Carry Out Same-Day Lethal Injections

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Wall Street Plunges As Midterm Results Spark Tech Sell-Off; Trump Blames Democratic Victories