Gown-Clad Florida Mom Enlists Kids To Heist Neighbor’s Living Room, Dumps Furniture On Lawn

Nicole Bottiglieri-Vega

Moving into a new apartment usually involves a trip to Ikea, but one Florida woman apparently preferred a far more aggressive—and baffling redecorating strategy.

Nicole Bottiglieri-Vega, 42, landed behind bars after police say she turned a neighbor’s living room into a family-style smash-and-grab, only to ditch the stolen goods outside in the grass.

The chaos unfolded on Oct. 29 at a complex on Northeast 53rd Street in Miami. A local couple returned home from an ordinary day at work to find an outdoor yard sale they never scheduled: their own furniture and personal belongings were scattered across the building’s rear common area.

Enter building management and their security cameras. The footage showed Bottiglieri-Vega, dressed somewhat grandly for the occasion in a flowing gown, forcing open the apartment’s back door with her two underage helpers in tow: her children.

Once inside, the trio hauled out couches and household items, carefully relocating them all of a few yards into the shared courtyard, police records show. It was a bold statement for a newcomer who had moved into the complex barely two weeks earlier.

When officers came knocking on Bottiglieri-Vega’s door to discuss her bizarre outdoor staging, she ignored them. Police eventually kicked the door in, tracking her down to a bedroom where she put up a brief scuffle before being cuffed.

Handcuff (File)

The story didn’t get any less chaotic from there. Neighbors told investigators they had already been keeping a wary eye on the household, having allegedly seen Bottiglieri-Vega smoking crack cocaine and leaving glass pipes and baggies scattered nearby.

Down at Miami police headquarters, Bottiglieri-Vega pulled off a brief Houdini routine, slipping out of her handcuffs inside a holding cell in a bid for freedom. The escape plan was short-lived; officers quickly wrestled the cuffs back on.

Faced with detectives, the suspect exercised her right to remain silent, refusing to shed light on why she hauled a houseful of furniture just to abandon it ten feet away.

She has pleaded not guilty to grand theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. She is currently contemplating her next design choices from the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $1,300 bond, while Florida’s Department of Children and Families conducts its own investigation.

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Gown-Clad Florida Mom Enlists Kids To Heist Neighbor’s Living Room, Dumps Furniture On Lawn