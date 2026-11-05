50+ Advocacy Groups Urge Schumer And Jeffries To Freeze Big Tech Allies Out Of AI Committees

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Fresh off an election that shook up Capitol Hill, a powerhouse coalition of more than 50 advocacy groups is drawing a sharp battle line over who gets to hold the reins on artificial intelligence.

In a hard-hitting letter delivered Thursday, civil rights organizations, consumer watchdogs, and tech accountability groups demanded that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries bar Big Tech allies from chairing key committees in the 120th Congress.

Instead, the coalition is urging party leaders to hand committee gavels exclusively to lawmakers willing to take on Silicon Valley with strict, enforceable federal rules.

The high-stakes push follows an election cycle where AI emerged as an unexpected flashpoint on the campaign trail, surfacing in an estimated 40 percent of congressional races across the country.

“Following a midterm election in which voters expressed enthusiasm for stronger guardrails, it is now critical that party leaders help turn the vision that candidates shared on the campaign trail into federal legislation and oversight,” the coalition wrote. “That transformation starts with the right committee leadership.”

Artificial Intelligence, AI (Unsplash)

To secure the coalition’s backing, the groups argue prospective committee leaders must clear three non-negotiable hurdles:

Enact Binding Safeguards: Reject voluntary industry pledges in favor of mandatory, enforceable rules that protect workers, consumers, and children from advanced AI risks.

Reject voluntary industry pledges in favor of mandatory, enforceable rules that protect workers, consumers, and children from advanced AI risks. Protect State Protections: Refuse federal preemption measures that would wipe out stronger, proactive state-level tech regulations.

Refuse federal preemption measures that would wipe out stronger, proactive state-level tech regulations. Refuse Tech Super PAC Money: Cut ties with industry-backed political action committees, calling out groups like Leading the Future for pouring millions into derailing regulatory oversight.

The effort, spearheaded by Demand Progress, Americans for Responsible Innovation, Encode, and The Tech Oversight Project, frames the issue as a direct test of congressional independence from deep-pocketed tech titans.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

“On Tuesday, the American people resoundingly rejected the politics of letting billionaire AI CEOs write their own rules for the out-of-control AI systems tearing through all aspects of society,” said Colin McGlynn, an AI policy advisor for Demand Progress. “Sen. Schumer and Rep. Jeffries must take this mandate seriously by appointing the right people to the committees that are supposed to write these rules.”

Schumer and Jeffries have not yet commented on the demands. Both leaders face intense scrutiny as closed-door deliberations begin to determine who will steer technology policy in the new legislative session.

READ: Rubio’s Next Move: Midterm Carnage Sparks Resignation Rumors As 2028 Looms

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50+ Advocacy Groups Urge Schumer And Jeffries To Freeze Big Tech Allies Out Of AI Committees