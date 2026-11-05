Florida Executes Dozier School Survivor Jesse Guardado As Three States Carry Out Same-Day Lethal Injections

Jesse Guardado(Florida Department of Corrections)

Florida executed 64-year-old Jesse Guardado by lethal injection Thursday evening for the 2004 murder of a Walton County woman, marking the state’s 19th execution of the year and forming the centerpiece of a rare day of capital punishment across three states.

Guardado, a survivor of childhood abuse at Florida’s infamous Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, was pronounced dead at Florida State Prison in Starke. His execution tied Florida’s single-year record set in 2025 under Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has emphasized carrying out long-delayed sentences for victims’ families before his term ends in January. Florida has accounted for more than half of the 32 executions conducted across the United States this year.

Guardado was condemned for the September 2004 killing of 75-year-old Jackie Malone, a friend who had provided him with housing, employment assistance, and personal support following an earlier release from prison. After a two-week crack cocaine binge, Guardado fatally stabbed Malone inside her home and stole her jewelry box, $80, and other valuables to buy more drugs.

Shortly after the murder, a distraught Guardado contacted police and confessed, reportedly asking an officer inside a patrol car to shoot him. He waived his right to legal counsel and pleaded guilty 25 days after his arrest to spare Malone’s family a lengthy trial. Guardado later permitted defense attorneys to seek a life sentence without parole after his mother, now 90, urged him to fight for his life.

“I didn’t see any way that I could try to amend what I had done other than to say I did it and I’m sorry,” Guardado told his sentencing jury. “If there was anything that I could do at this point; if I could trade lives, if I could go back in time; if there was anything that I could do, I would do it… I wake up many nights reliving it. I hope I continue to relive it; I don’t ever want to forget.”

Execution Chamber

A federal appeals court upheld the sentence in 2024, finding Guardado received a full and fair sentencing hearing.

In a statement released following his death, Guardado’s advocates emphasized his childhood trauma at the state-run Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, where nearly 100 children died under suspicious circumstances over several decades. Guardado had described the reform school as a “nightmare” where guards beat him in handcuffs and shackles, measured physical abuse by the burn time of a cigarette, and held him in solitary confinement with physical restraints.

Advocates also criticized state officials over execution protocols, noting that court filings surfaced execution logs showing the prior use of expired lethal injection drugs, which state corrections officials subsequently altered with correction fluid after calling the notations clerical mistakes.

Guardado’s execution in Florida was part of a triple-execution schedule nationwide on Thursday, marking only the second time this year that three states put condemned prisoners to death on the same date. Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma previously carried out executions on Aug. 13.

The day began just after midnight at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, where officials executed 50-year-old Jeffrey Weisheit. Weisheit admitted to setting a 2010 fire in the Evansville area that killed his girlfriend’s two children, 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch. He had barbecue ribs for his final meal and offered no final words before being pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m.

Jeffrey Weisheit

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun denied requests from Weisheit’s lawyers to allow brain scans or reduce the sentence to life in prison, noting the conviction survived extensive state and federal reviews. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita called the execution “long-awaited justice for Alyssa Lynch and her brother Caleb, two innocent children whose lives were stolen in an act of unspeakable cruelty.”

In Alabama, 54-year-old Michael Taylor faced execution Thursday for the 1989 fatal beatings of an older couple with a metal bar during a robbery at their Gadsden home. Taylor was 19 when he committed the crimes and was arrested in Birmingham driving the victims’ stolen Cadillac.

Michael Taylor

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey rejected clemency appeals from defense attorneys and anti-death penalty advocates who argued Taylor had transformed during his 35 years on death row. Alabama officials scheduled Taylor for lethal injection after a court declared the state’s nitrogen gas method unconstitutional, overruling Taylor’s objections to the late protocol change.

Christa Pike

The national spate of executions comes amid heightened scrutiny following a September incident in Tennessee, where death row inmate Christa Pike survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital during an attempted execution. Despite legal challenges stemming from Pike’s survival, state and federal courts have allowed scheduled executions across the South and Midwest to proceed.

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Florida Executes Dozier School Survivor Jesse Guardado As Three States Carry Out Same-Day Lethal Injections