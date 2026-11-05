High-Tech Stalking: Florida Deputy Arrested For Spying On Estranged Wife With License Plate Readers

Ronald Scott (PCSO)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy turned law enforcement’s most powerful street-level surveillance network into a personal tracking tool, running more than 100 illicit searches on his estranged wife before an upgraded audit caught him, authorities said Thursday.

Ronald Scott, a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy, resigned Wednesday and was booked into the county jail Thursday afternoon. He faces three felony counts of accessing a computer electronic device without authority and one count of official misconduct.

According to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Scott spent four months exploiting the agency’s Flock automated license plate reader (ALPR) system alongside protected state databases. Between Valentine’s Day and June 19, Scott repeatedly punched in license plates and vehicle records tied to his estranged wife, her boyfriend, and other members of her family.

The digital surveillance unraveled only after the sheriff’s office and license plate reader manufacturers upgraded their internal audit safeguards to flag rogue queries and pinpoint officers searching without a legitimate police purpose.

Flock Camera (File)

When investigators combed through historical data using the new detection software, Scott’s repeated searches raised immediate red flags.

“As I’ve repeatedly said, this is a people problem, not an ALPR problem,” Gualtieri said at a Thursday press conference. “The issue of people with access to confidential databases, misusing those databases for personal reasons has existed forever. We will monitor and take appropriate action when we find misuse.”

Department officials said they have concluded their historical audits and are confident no further past abuses of the license plate tracking system remain undetected.

READ: Armed Marine Vet Kills Orlando Gunman After Fatal Shooting At Tampa-Area Citibank Campus

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

High-Tech Stalking: Florida Deputy Arrested For Spying On Estranged Wife With License Plate Readers