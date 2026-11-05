Rubio’s Next Move: Midterm Carnage Sparks Resignation Rumors As 2028 Looms

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Fresh off a bruising midterm election that stripped Republicans of congressional power, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly taking a hard look at the exit door.

Whispers from both sides of the Atlantic suggest the nation’s top diplomat is weighing an early departure from the Trump administration, potentially clearing a runway for his own shot at the Oval Office. According to people familiar with internal deliberations, Rubio and his inner circle are quietly running through their options.

No final call has been made, nor is there a set date on the calendar, but some insiders say Rubio has already floated the idea of stepping down to senior White House staff, who urged him to stay put.

Publicly, Rubio and the West Wing are closing ranks and firing back.

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

In a Thursday interview with The New York Times, Rubio scoffed at the speculation, claiming he had no idea where the rumors began and insisting that working through the end of President Donald Trump’s term has “always been my plan.”

The White House was even more blunt. Spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony slammed the reports as a “fabricated hoax being peddled by anonymous sources with no factual information,” calling Rubio “a fearless fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement.”

Still, Washington’s political reality tells a different story. High-level cabinet departures are practically a tradition when a White House limps into its lame-duck phase, especially in the wake of a midterm wipeout.

If Rubio were to jump ship before January, Trump could still shepherd a handpicked successor through the Senate before Democrats officially take the gavel. Wait too long, and incoming Democratic committee chairs are already sharpening their knives, promising aggressive probes into Rubio-backed initiatives, including military strikes on suspected Caribbean narco boats.

Joint Task Force Southern Spear Sinks Three Narco-Terrorist Vessels In Pacific Strike

Beyond Capitol Hill’s looming subpoenas lies an even thornier shadow: an unpopular, grinding war with Iran that punished Republicans at the ballot box this week. While Rubio has dutifully defended the administration’s military strikes, he has also tried to keep enough distance from the conflict to avoid being dragged down by it.

Instead, Rubio spent much of his tenure cementing legacy wins in Latin America. He took center stage in the high-stakes raid that captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, helped cut deals with successor Delcy Rodríguez to tap the country’s massive oil reserves, and turned the economic screws on Cuba’s ruling Communist Party.

“Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima” via Donald J. Trump on Truth Social

Whether that resume becomes the launchpad for a 2028 presidential bid remains the multi-million-dollar question. Rubio famously pivoted from primary sparring partner in 2016 to one of Trump’s most loyal envoys, but eyeing the top of the ticket means reckoning with Vice President JD Vance.

Unlike the billionaires and moguls scattered across Trump’s cabinet, Rubio has spent decades on a government paycheck and lacks deep personal pockets. Some allies say he may cash in through the private sector and let the coming intraparty knife fight play out without him, especially if Vance mounts a run.

For now, Rubio continues to publicly tout Vance as the party’s standard-bearer, keeping his own ambitions neatly tucked away while the political world waits for his next jump.

READ: Wave Of Blue: CNN Data Analyst Weighs Scope Of Midterm Sweep And 2028 Impact

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Rubio’s Next Move: Midterm Carnage Sparks Resignation Rumors As 2028 Looms