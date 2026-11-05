In The Crosshairs: Trump Stands By Hegseth As Capitol Hill Circles

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth is caught in the middle of Washington’s favorite post-election ritual: finding someone to take the blame.

Following a bruising midterm sweep that handed both the House and the Senate to Democrats, the defense secretary faces a storm of investigations, internal party revolts, and fresh talk of impeachment over an increasingly unpopular war with Iran.

Yet, as the political temperature spikes across the Potomac, Donald Trump is digging in his heels.

“No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump told reporters Wednesday, waving off questions about a Pentagon shakeup in White House video footage. By Thursday, speaking with ABC News, the president insisted he has “every intention to keep him,” even as phone calls poured in from allies demanding a sacrifice.

Public loyalty, however, rarely quiets whispers behind closed doors. With voters souring on high prices and a foreign conflict with no clear endgame, one Trump adviser bluntly told Reuters that Hegseth “could be on the chopping block.”

The parallels to recent history are hard to miss. Two decades ago, public fury over the Iraq War cost Republicans control of Congress in the 2006 midterms, forcing George W. Bush to show Donald Rumsfeld the door. Trump acknowledged Wednesday that the Iran conflict weighed heavily on Tuesday’s ballot, yet offered no apologies: “The Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it.”

Pete Hegseth

The trouble for Hegseth isn’t just coming from Democrats. Republican lawmakers, already uneasy with the administration’s massive $1.5 trillion defense budget request, are openly questioning his ability to lead.

“Hegseth has a reckoning,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., warned on CBS News during election night, citing fractured relationships between the defense secretary and the lawmakers holding the purse strings.

Further complicating the Pentagon chief’s standing, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., plans to reintroduce eight articles of impeachment against him next week, accusing Hegseth of waging unauthorized hostilities in direct violation of congressional war powers.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Come January, the real pressure arrives. When Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., takes over the House Armed Services Committee, Democrats intend to launch sweeping oversight probes into the Pentagon’s operations. The committee is set to scrutinize everything from civilian casualties and depleted munitions in Iran to the purge of senior military officers, shifts in Ukraine policy, and controversial drug-interdiction strikes across Latin America.

For now, the Pentagon’s official bunker is locked down tight.

“Secretary Hegseth will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said.

Whether Hegseth survives the incoming congressional onslaught or becomes the latest casualty of wartime politics, the target on the Pentagon chief’s back is only getting wider.

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In The Crosshairs: Trump Stands By Hegseth As Capitol Hill Circles