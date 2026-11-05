Armed Marine Vet Kills Orlando Gunman After Fatal Shooting At Tampa-Area Citibank Campus

John Fraley and Jacob Pearson

TAMPA, Fla. — An armed security official shot and killed an Orlando gunman who opened fire inside a Citibank office cafeteria on Wednesday, moments after the attacker fatally shot an employee, authorities said.

The gunman was identified by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando. Investigators said Pearson drove to the corporate campus at Sabal Center, located near Brandon at 3800 Citibank Center, after receiving a court summons regarding an unpaid debt of approximately $2,500.

Earlier that morning, Pearson threatened to bring a rifle and body armor to the bank’s offices, prompting Orange County law enforcement to search for him. Orlando police officers spotted his vehicle leaving a local complex and broadcast an alert to surrounding agencies across Central Florida.

Citibank notified the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office of a credible threat shortly before noon. At 12:10 p.m., Pearson crashed his vehicle through the campus security gate and opened fire inside a minute later, authorities said.

Jacob Pearson

Leanne Selman, 41, was shot and died at the scene. Selman was a nine-year Citibank employee who worked as a learning advisor for Citi Security and Investigative Services.

Leanne Selman

Deputies arrived on the campus within one minute of the initial 911 calls. At the same time, John Fraley, 38, an armed security guard who also serves as Citibank’s vice president and intelligence lead analyst, confronted Pearson in the cafeteria and shot him.

Deputies reached the cafeteria at 12:16 p.m. and administered medical aid until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel arrived. Pearson was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m.

John Fraley

“John Fraley confronted this suspect and is a hero, plain and simple. In a moment when most people would run away from danger, this guard ran toward it and stopped the threat within minutes of the first shots being fired,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “With more than 3,200 people on that campus, there is no doubt that these quick and courageous actions saved lives.”

Four other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. They were treated at a local hospital and later released.

“Our hearts are broken for Leanne’s family, friends, and coworkers. She went to work yesterday like any other day and never came home,” Chronister said. “There is no justification for this cowardly act of senseless violence that has left a family and a community heartbroken.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister, Suspect Down

More than 400 law enforcement personnel from local, state, and federal agencies assisted in clearing the complex, including 367 sheriff’s office deputies, SWAT, aviation, drone, and K-9 units. The campus was secured within two hours.

The investigation remains active, and the sheriff’s office has asked anyone with video footage of the incident to submit it to investigators.

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