Chaos In The Costume Aisles: California Teen Charged In Deadly Spirit Halloween Rampage

Constance Hages (GoFundMe)

Amid racks of rubber masks and plastic props, a routine seasonal shopping trip turned into a scene of terror when gunfire erupted inside a Northern California costume shop, claiming the lives of an expectant mother and her unborn baby.

Solano County prosecutors on Tuesday leveled two counts of murder against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting inside a local Spirit Halloween store. The teenager faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and several firearm enhancements. Authorities noted the youth already has a prior violent conviction on his record.

Killed in the blast of gunfire was 31-year-old Constance Hages, a mother of four carrying an unborn child. Investigators say Hages had no connection to the gunman and simply crossed paths with violence while browsing the aisles.

“The suspect observed another customer who investigators believe was the intended target,” Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Michelle Belyea told ABC local. “The suspect then produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the victim.”

Six others caught in the store were hit by bullets. As of Monday, four remained in local hospital beds, including a 19-year-old man clinging to life in critical condition. Three others — ages 16, 23, and 32 — were reported in stable condition. Medical staff treated two other victims, ages 19 and 43, for gunshot wounds before discharging them.

Constance Hages (GoFundMe)

The sudden bloodshed left a family shattered on the eve of the holiday.

“This heartbreaking loss has left behind four children, grieving parents, and a family trying to face a pain that words can barely hold,” relatives shared in a GoFundMe fundraiser. “Constance was deeply loved, and her absence has created an overwhelming void in the lives of everyone who knew and cherished her.”

The teenager made his initial appearance in juvenile court Wednesday morning, where a judge ordered him held without bail. Prosecutors are now pushing to strip the minor’s juvenile protections and try him as an adult.

“Due to the seriousness of these crimes, the minor’s criminal record, and the threat to public safety, the People will argue that [the suspect] remain detained,” the Solano County District Attorney’s Office said.

READ: US Offers $50 Million Bounty For Top Tren de Aragua Gang Leaders

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Chaos In The Costume Aisles: California Teen Charged In Deadly Spirit Halloween Rampage