US Offers $50 Million Bounty for Top Tren de Aragua Gang Leaders

The federal government announced new and increased reward offers totaling up to $50 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the top three leaders of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The rewards, offered through the State Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, were coordinated with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Department of Justice. The Trump administration designated the violent group as a foreign terrorist organization last year.

Under the updated reward structure:

The reward for Yohan José Romero, known as “Yohan Petrica,” jumped from $4 million to up to $20 million.

The reward for Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, known as “Giovanni” and “El Viejo,” increased from $5 million to up to $15 million.

A new reward of up to $15 million was established for Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez, known as “Juancho.”

Court records identify Romero as the overall leader of Tren de Aragua, accusing him of directing the organization’s drug trafficking, murders, and illegal gold mining operations in Venezuela.

Jail (Unsplash)

Federal authorities describe Mosquera Serrano and Rivas Núñez as second-in-command figures under Romero. Mosquera Serrano oversees the gang’s network in the United States, Colombia, and Central America, while Rivas Núñez runs operations inside Venezuela. Mosquera Serrano is also on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and faces accusations of directing kidnappings, robberies, and extortion schemes.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas indicted all three men on July 29, 2026. The superseding indictment charges them with providing, attempting to provide, and conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Mosquera Serrano faces additional counts of international cocaine distribution and conspiracy.

The rewards were authorized by the Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Federal officials said all tipster identities will remain strictly confidential. Anyone with information can contact the FBI by phone, text, WhatsApp, or Telegram at +1-281-787-9939, visit a local FBI field office, or reach out to the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate overseas. Government employees and law enforcement officials are barred from collecting rewards for information gathered while on duty.

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US Offers $50 Million Bounty For Top Tren de Aragua Gang Leaders