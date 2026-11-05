Triple-Execution Day Begins With Midnight Lethal Injection In Indiana; Florida And Alabama To Follow

Executions 11/5/2026

In the dead of night at Indiana State Prison, a lethal dose of drugs ended the life of Jeffrey Weisheit, setting in motion a rare and grim sequence: three executions in three states within a single 24-hour span.

Weisheit, 50, was condemned for a brutal 2010 arson in the Evansville area that killed his girlfriend’s two young children, 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch. Prison officials began the lethal injection just past midnight, pronouncing him dead at 12:45 a.m.

According to Noelle Russell, communications director for the Indiana Department of Correction, Weisheit requested barbecue ribs for his final meal and offered no parting words before the chemicals took hold.

His execution capped a frantic push by defense attorneys, who had appealed to Gov. Mike Braun for brain scans to prove long-standing mental trauma and head injuries, hoping to commute the penalty to life behind bars. They also challenged the state’s drug supplier, noting the pharmacy faced an upcoming disciplinary hearing before the state licensing board. Braun stood firm.

Jeffrey Weisheit

“These reviews have never resulted in an overturned sentence,” Braun said shortly after the midnight injection. “Today, Weisheit’s sentence has been carried out as ordered by the court.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita framed the moment as “long-awaited justice for Alyssa Lynch and her brother Caleb, two innocent children whose lives were stolen in an act of unspeakable cruelty.”

Thursday’s timetable across Indiana, Florida, and Alabama marks only the second day this year that three death row inmates faced capital punishment nationwide, mirroring an August date split among Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Jesse Guardado(Florida Department of Corrections)

In Florida, corrections officers readied for the lethal injection of 64-year-old Jesse Guardado. Guardado admitted to the 2004 murder of a 75-year-old Walton County woman who had offered him work and shelter, only to be stabbed to death during a robbery that netted her killer an $80 cash haul and jewelry to fuel his addiction.

Guardado’s death sentence represents Florida’s 19th execution of the year, tying a state benchmark set in 2025. The state alone accounts for more than half of the country’s 32 executions this year, driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s pledge to bring resolution to victims’ families before he vacates office in January.

Further north in Alabama, 54-year-old Michael Taylor prepared to face death for a violent crime committed 35 years ago. In 1989, a 19-year-old Taylor bludgeoned an elderly Gadsden couple with a metal pipe inside their home, fleeing in their Cadillac before police intercepted him an hour down the road in Birmingham.

Michael Taylor

Gov. Kay Ivey rebuffed calls from advocacy groups pleading for clemency on account of Taylor’s youth at the time of the killings.

Taylor also lost a procedural bid to halt his execution after courts struck down Alabama’s nitrogen gas protocol as unconstitutional, forcing him back onto a lethal injection gurney despite his formal election of nitrogen hypoxia years earlier. His lethal injection stands as Alabama’s third execution this year.

READ: A $2,500 Debt, An AR-15, And The Marine Veteran Who Stopped A Florida Citibank Campus Massacre

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Triple-Execution Day Begins With Midnight Lethal Injection In Indiana; Florida And Alabama To Follow