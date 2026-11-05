Harmeet Dhillon Resigns As Head Of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division

Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has resigned after leading the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for 18 months, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Thursday.

“Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months,” Blanche wrote on X, thanking her for defending civil liberties and for her public service.

In her resignation letter to President Donald Trump, Dhillon stated she had informed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in early October of her intention to leave after the midterm elections.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that Trump had called for Dhillon to be fired following an Oct. 18 appearance on “60 Minutes” regarding election integrity, feeling she was not forceful enough. According to the sources, Justice Department officials delayed action to allow her to resign post-election as planned.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said Dhillon did a “fantastic job” and expressed gratitude for her service.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon (Straight To The Point)

During her tenure, Dhillon overhauled the division, which saw the departure of more than 75% of its staff. She shifted its focus away from traditional racial discrimination cases toward defending gun owners’ rights, challenging university diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and opposing civil rights protections for transgender individuals.

Under her direction, the department dismissed more than 50 longstanding school desegregation consent decrees and ended pending police oversight agreements in Minneapolis and Louisville. The division also filed 31 lawsuits seeking access to state voter rolls, losing 27 of those cases after acknowledging plans to share the data with immigration enforcement officials.

While Dhillon cited her efforts against “unlawful and discriminatory DEI practices” as key accomplishments, critics condemned her approach.

Stacey Young, a former division attorney who leads the nonprofit Justice Connection, called Dhillon “the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in DOJ history,” arguing her policies dismantled decades of established civil rights enforcement.

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Harmeet Dhillon Resigns As Head Of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division