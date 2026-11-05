Two Arrested In Hernando County Bust Yielding Over 4 Pounds Of Drugs, $46,000 Cash

Nehemiah Mason

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Undercover detectives arrested a man and his girlfriend on Friday after seizing roughly 4.4 pounds of illicit drugs and more than $46,000 in cash during a raid on a residential home.

Nehemiah Mason, 36, and Brenda Rogero Diaz, 32, were taken into custody after investigators forced their way into a residence at 3071 Gloria Ave. to execute a search warrant, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The raid capped a months-long investigation run by the sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics and Special Intelligence units. Authorities said the probe began after detectives received tips naming Mason as a primary methamphetamine distributor across the county. Undercover officers subsequently conducted several controlled buys directly from Mason, purchasing trafficking-level amounts of methamphetamine.

Investigators noted that Diaz drove Mason to at least one arranged drug deal and remained present while he handed over the methamphetamine.

When officers arrived at the Gloria Avenue address on Oct. 30, they received no answer after announcing their presence and forced entry into the residence. Detectives encountered Mason walking out of a guest bedroom and arrested him without incident. Diaz was also taken into custody inside the home.

Inside the adjoining guest bathroom, investigators discovered a pile of crystal methamphetamine sitting on the counter and empty plastic baggies scattered around the toilet. In the bedroom, detectives recovered loose cash and two separate bundles containing about $20,000 each.

Handcuff (File)

A full search of the house turned up additional baggies containing powder cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as two prescription-style bottles containing promethazine with codeine.

In total, authorities recovered:

1,594.6 grams (about 3.5 pounds) of methamphetamine

386.3 grams (about 0.85 pounds) of cocaine and crack cocaine

382.9 grams of promethazine with codeine

$46,327 in U.S. currency

After waiving his Miranda rights, Mason spoke with investigators and admitted ownership of the seized drugs, stating he intended to sell the methamphetamine and cocaine while keeping the codeine mixture for personal use, the sheriff’s office reported. Mason told detectives he had saved the $46,327 strictly from earlier drug sales and admitted he tried to flush methamphetamine down the toilet when he heard officers knocking at the door. He also confirmed Diaz knew about the operation, though he claimed she was not actively involved.

Diaz also agreed to an interview after being read her rights, telling detectives she had known for an extended period that Mason was storing and selling drugs out of their shared home.

Both suspects were booked into the Hernando County Detention Center.

Mason faces charges including three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in codeine, four counts of using a structure for drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diaz was booked on charges of principal to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a structure for the trafficking of a controlled substance.

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Two Arrested In Hernando County Bust Yielding Over 4 Pounds Of Drugs, $46,000 Cash