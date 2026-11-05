Second Suspect Jailed After Hidden Revolver Uncovered In Brooksville Apartment Shooting

HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday shooting and a prior domestic violence case at a Brooksville apartment complex, authorities said.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Fugate, 50, after investigators recovered a revolver hidden beneath a nearby building. Fugate faces charges of accessory after the fact, tampering with physical evidence, and providing false information during a felony investigation.

The investigation began Nov. 3 when deputies answered a 911 call at the St. Teresa Apartments, located at 250 N. Broad St. A man reported he had been shot multiple times in the arm and leg, identifying 58-year-old Richard Lilly Jr. as the gunman. First responders found the victim nearby and transported him to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Deputies detained Lilly in a neighboring apartment. In addition to the shooting, detectives learned Lilly had allegedly hit his girlfriend with a handgun and threatened to shoot her during a domestic dispute several days earlier. While searching the area under multiple warrants, investigators recovered ammunition matching the firearm’s caliber, but the gun itself was not at the scene.

Lilly was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center on $105,000 bond. He faces charges including aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting within a building, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, and multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with domestic battery and assault charges.

Jail (Unsplash)

Detectives later learned Fugate, who lived in the complex, had mentioned to someone that the gun was taken away from the scene. Security camera footage captured Fugate walking through the breezeway from the direction of Lilly’s unit roughly one minute after gunfire erupted.

During an interview, Fugate told detectives that Lilly handed her a holstered black-and-brown revolver immediately after the shooting and told her to dispose of it. She admitted to holding the firearm until the morning of Nov. 4, when she wiped it down, removed two live rounds and one spent casing, and hid the weapon under an adjacent building.

With consent to search the grounds, detectives recovered the revolver and the discarded ammunition in the spots Fugate specified.

Fugate is being held on an $11,000 bond. The sheriff’s office said the firearm was not listed as stolen and has been sent for forensic testing to check for links to any other crimes.

READ: A $2,500 Debt, An AR-15, And The Marine Veteran Who Stopped A Florida Citibank Campus Massacre

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Second Suspect Jailed After Hidden Revolver Uncovered In Brooksville Apartment Shooting