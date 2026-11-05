Wave Of Blue: CNN Data Analyst Weighs Scope Of Midterm Sweep And 2028 Impact

Blue Wave, Harry Enten (CNN)

Democrats swept into congressional majorities this week following significant gains across the country in the 2026 midterm elections, prompting analysts to examine both the immediate numerical scale of the victory and the early implications for the 2028 presidential race.

During an on-air breakdown of the election results on CNN, chief data analyst Harry Enten analyzed the statistical shift between the 2024 presidential contest and the 2026 House races, characterizing the margin as substantial.

“This is a mandate folks. This is a mandate,” Enten said during the broadcast. “This is a huge mandate. It is both wide and it is deep.”

According to data presented during the segment, all 50 states shifted toward Democrats compared to the 2024 presidential baseline, with an average statewide swing of roughly 14 points.

Enten noted that Democrats held an estimated 12-point national lead in the aggregate popular vote for the U.S. House of Representatives. He observed that if that margin holds as remaining ballots are tallied, it could represent the largest popular vote advantage for either major party in House races in 50 years, dating back to 1976.

Looking at the map through the prism of presidential politics, Enten tracked the House results across states by their Electoral College weight. Democrats led the aggregate House vote in states representing 399 electoral votes, while Republicans led in states totaling 139 electoral votes.

CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten

Turning to early market indicators for the 2028 general election, Enten noted that political prediction markets adjusted their projections following the midterms, moving the calculated probability of a Democratic presidential victory from 60% on Monday to roughly 66% after election day.

“Look, it’s two years away, but Democrats really have to like what they saw on Tuesday,” Enten said.

Network projections during the broadcast showed Democrats securing at least 54 seats in the Senate and leading in up to 261 House districts. The anticipated transition of power positions Representative Hakeem Jeffries in line to become the first African American Speaker of the House, alongside Representative Katherine Clark as the incoming House Majority Leader.

Incoming Democratic leaders stated that their early legislative agenda in the new Congress will center on economic measures.

“We campaigned as affordability Democrats,” Clark said in an interview following the data presentation. “That was the message of every single candidate across this country. And that is exactly how we’re going to govern.”

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Wave Of Blue: CNN Data Analyst Weighs Scope Of Midterm Sweep And 2028 Impact