New York City Rape Arrest Sparks Showdown Over Sanctuary Laws

Reynaldo Hoel Mayna

A brutal assault on a 28-year-old woman in New York City has reignited a fierce, long-simmering standoff between local leaders and federal immigration authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Tuesday it lodged an immigration detainer for Reynaldo Hoel Mayna, a Peruvian national taken into custody by the New York City Police Department on rape charges. Federal officials quickly urged city jailers not to release him, pointing to a rap sheet that includes strong-arm anal rape, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible touching, and third-degree sexual abuse.

Mayna first crossed into the spotlight on Aug. 18, 2023, when U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested him near San Diego after an illegal border crossing. The Biden administration subsequently released him into the country, setting the stage for what federal officials now describe as an avoidable tragedy.

The arrest quickly reverberated to Washington, drawing a blistering response from the nation’s top immigration official.

“This illegal alien’s criminal history includes anal rape – strong-arm, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible touching: touching sexual/intimate parts of another person, and third-degree sexual abuse, yet sanctuary politicians in New York invited this vile criminal into their community,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Sanctuary politicians have handcuffed their law enforcement and are allowing criminal activity to thrive, while the American people become less safe. Underneath President Trump, we are restoring law and order in our cities, in our towns, and in our states, despite what happens with career politicians that put criminals in front of law-abiding citizens.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

The case lands in the crosshairs of a deepening jurisdictional war. According to figures released by Homeland Security, New York authorities declined to honor 16,070 ICE detainers between Jan. 20, 2025, and Oct. 8, 2026. Federal officials tied those ignored requests to 52,503 criminal charges and convictions, a tally that includes 9,502 assaults, 4,324 dangerous drug cases, 2,198 weapons violations, 1,776 robberies, 1,017 sexual offenses, and 131 homicides.

Frictions peaked late last year when then-Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons warned New York Attorney General Letitia James, alongside officials in California and Illinois, over the recurring refusal to hold suspects for federal custody. Instead of walking back the state’s protections, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a sweeping bill in May that barred local police departments across the state from partnering or cooperating with ICE. That measure officially took effect on Aug. 25.

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Federal agencies argue the policy handcuffs officers while leaving neighboring jurisdictions vulnerable, pointing to incidents like the October stabbing of an off-duty NYPD detective during an attempted robbery by suspects previously released before detainers could be lodged, as well as cases where out-of-state crashes involved commercial driver’s licenses issued under New York guidelines.

With Mayna now in city custody, the immediate question shifts to whether local corrections officials will hold him for federal agents or follow the state’s strict non-cooperation statutes once his city court proceedings wrap up.

READ: A $2,500 Debt, An AR-15, And The Marine Veteran Who Stopped A Florida Citibank Campus Massacre

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New York City Rape Arrest Sparks Showdown Over Sanctuary Laws