Stanford Rocket Scientist Hits State Department Wall In Student Visa Fight

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In Greece

A Stanford University aerospace researcher hoping to break free from a bureaucratic dead end just hit a brick wall in federal court.

Zhilin Liu, a Chinese doctoral student studying aeronautics and astronautics at the prestigious California university, sued the federal government after his visa renewal vanished into a State Department black hole. But on Wednesday, a federal judge tossed the case out, ruling that the courts have no legal power to rescue him from consular limbo.

Liu’s troubles began in May 2025 when he applied to renew his F-1 student visa so he could keep working toward his Ph.D. A month later, he traveled to the U.S. Consulate General in Vancouver, Canada, for what should have been a standard interview.

Instead, consular officials hit the brakes.

That same day, the consulate slapped Liu’s application with a Section 221(g) notice, an immigration rule that technically marks an application as “refused” while shunting it into “administrative processing” for deeper background checks. Officials asked for extra paperwork, gave Liu a receipt, and told him the consulate “cannot estimate how long this administrative processing will take to complete.” They also added a paradoxical warning: “the case will be in ‘REFUSED’ status while your case is pending.”

Liu turned over the requested files within hours, but the calendar kept turning. After nearly six months stranded in Canada with zero updates, his academic studies on hold, and his finances draining, Liu took matters into his own hands. Acting as his own attorney, he filed a federal petition in Washington against Secretary of State Marco Rubio and consular brass, asking a judge to order the government to make up its mind within two weeks.

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

Government attorneys pushed back immediately, arguing that because the visa had officially been marked “refused,” diplomats had no legal requirement left to fulfill.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper had to agree, concluding that binding circuit court precedent ties the judicial branch’s hands. Under the rules, once consular officers issue an initial refusal—even while continuing background checks behind closed doors—the agency’s mandatory legal duties are finished.

Cooper did not hold back his annoyance at the mixed signals the government sends to international travelers, pointing out the “considerable tension” between dry legal rules and “how the visa-review process plays out in real life.”

“Here, for example, Liu was told that his visa application had been ‘refused,’ yet in the very same paragraph he was also told that his ‘case requires further administrative processing,'” Cooper wrote. “The Court once again expresses its frustration with the agency’s double-speak and misdirection.”

Yet sympathy only goes so far in federal court. Cooper noted that despite the confusing runaround, judges are not empowered to fix systemic gaps in immigration law.

To make matters worse for Liu, Cooper noted that a six-month wait does not come close to what federal courts consider an “unreasonable” agency delay, pointing out that similar visa fights often drag on for three to seven years before judges will even consider stepping in. The judge also cautioned the student about his paperwork, pointing out that several case citations in Liu’s pro se filing could not be found in legal databases and appeared not to exist, warning that citing phantom rulings damages a plaintiff’s credibility.

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Stanford Rocket Scientist Hits State Department Wall In Student Visa Fight