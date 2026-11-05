Storm Track Shifts North: Pacific Northwest Braces For Heavy Rain And Mountain Snow

AccuWeather

A prolonged stretch of destructive storms across the Southwest is finally winding down, but meteorologists warn the weather pattern is shifting north toward Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

After weeks of record rainfall that triggered swollen rivers and flash floods from Southern California to Texas, a drier pattern is forecast to take hold in the Southwest through at least mid-November. Meanwhile, multiple storm systems are lining up to bring heavy rain and high-elevation snow to the Pacific Northwest starting later this week and continuing through next week.

A larger storm could also take aim at the region late next week, bringing another surge of precipitation. Forecasters caution that the main risk comes from storms arriving in quick succession, leaving the ground little time to dry out.

“It’s not always the biggest storm that causes the most problems. When storms arrive one after another, even moderate rainfall can become a much bigger concern. The Pacific Northwest is a region accustomed to wet weather, but that doesn’t mean communities are immune to significant flooding,” said Dan Pydynowski, an expert meteorologist with AccuWeather.

Rain Falling (Unsplash)

Several inches of rain are forecast for lower elevations and foothills across western Washington and Oregon, including the Seattle and Vancouver areas. Urban street flooding and localized river rises remain primary concerns. Commuters and freight haulers along the Interstate 5 corridor are expected to face travel slowdowns due to heavy downpours, while snow across the Cascades and southwestern British Columbia could impact mountain passes. The southern edge of the storm track is also forecast to reach into Northern California with periods of rain.

The incoming systems arrive on the heels of historic moisture across the Southwest. Portions of Southern California, New Mexico, Colorado, and western and central Texas have recorded two to 10 times their normal precipitation since late September. In Clovis, New Mexico, roughly six weeks of storms brought 28.48 inches of rain — nearly nine times the normal amount for that stretch and more than the city typically sees in an entire year.

The most recent surge hit over Halloween weekend, pushing several waterways to historic crests and worsening local damage.

Even with dry weather settling over the Southwest, runoff continues to flow down the Colorado River basin and could lift levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. AccuWeather forecasters noted that while the recent downpours helped ease short-term drought conditions, significant winter snowpack and sustained rain will be required over the coming months to make a lasting impact on long-term reservoir storage.

READ: Autumn Storm Threatens Northeast With Flash Flooding And Sharp Freeze

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Storm Track Shifts North: Pacific Northwest Braces For Heavy Rain And Mountain Snow