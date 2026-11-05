A $2,500 Debt, An AR-15, And The Marine Veteran Who Stopped A Florida Citibank Campus Massacre

Jacob Pearson and Leanne Selman

An armed man who fatally shot a woman at a Citibank office complex on Wednesday was targeting the facility over a $2,500 debt collection lawsuit before an armed security officer shot and killed him inside the building, officials said Thursday.

Authorities identified the gunman as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando. The victim who died was Leanne Selman, 41, of Palm Harbor, a nine-year Citibank employee who worked as a learning advisor for Citi Security and Investigative Services.

The confrontation began shortly after noon Wednesday when Pearson drove a sedan through a security gate into an outdoor employee courtyard at the corporate center in Brandon, where about 3,200 employees were working.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Pearson exited his car with an AR-15 rifle and approached the first person he saw, shooting Selman three times. When the rifle malfunctioned, Pearson walked back to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, returned to Selman, and shot her again as she tried to crawl away. Chronister said Pearson and Selman had no prior connection, calling her presence “a circumstance of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Pearson then entered the cafeteria carrying 90 rounds of ammunition. Inside, John Fraley, a Citibank vice president of operations and Marine Corps veteran serving on the firm’s security team, took a tactical position near a men’s restroom after hearing the initial gunshots. Fraley engaged Pearson in an exchange of gunfire, striking him five times.

Pearson was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities said Pearson fired 15 rounds during the incident before being neutralized.

“This suspect was armed with 90 rounds of ammunition,” Chronister said during a Thursday press briefing. “Because of the heroic actions of this Citibank security officer, vice president of operations, his reign of terror ended before it even began.”

Terrified Citibank Workers

Four other employees were taken to hospitals or treated for minor injuries sustained while fleeing the complex, including facial abrasions, an abundance-of-caution check for a pregnant employee, and one man experiencing chest pains. All four have since been treated and released.

Investigators revealed that the incident stemmed from a court summons Pearson received over a delinquent $2,500 debt owed to Citibank. At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Pearson phoned the contracted attorney’s office handling the collection and threatened violence.

Jacob Pearson Complaint

“Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest and my insanity you MF and cancel this court case. Do you understand me?” Pearson said, according to the transcript read by Chronister. “They are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is f*** with me.”

The law firm notified Citibank’s head of security, a retired U.S. Secret Service agent, who requested a welfare check from the Orlando Police Department. Officers found that Pearson had already left his residence, and his wife reported that he had driven away angry.

Citibank security then alerted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched a supervisor and a deputy to the Brandon campus as a precaution. The supervisor arrived on site just as the initial shots were fired.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Within minutes, 367 deputies, SWAT units, and state and local law enforcement converged on the scene, spending two and a half hours clearing the sprawling office campus and securing buildings. Forensics teams worked overnight, and the sheriff’s office returned control of the campus to Citibank executives early Thursday morning.

Citigroup’s head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs, Ed Skyler, said the company is offering counseling resources and will not require employees to return to the facility immediately.

“Our hearts are heavy, but they are also full of gratitude,” Skyler said. “We are grateful to the actions of our security team, their heroic actions that prevented this tragedy from becoming even worse.”

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A $2,500 Debt, An AR-15, And The Marine Veteran Who Stopped A Florida Citibank Campus Massacre