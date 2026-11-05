Pasco County Florida Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A heavy law enforcement presence shut down a New Port Richey neighborhood after an armed man fired several gunshots into the ground and barricaded himself inside a house, authorities said.

Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Huntley Street around 12:20 p.m. to investigate an aggravated assault report. According to the agency, an adult man fired a handgun into the ground at his residence several times. When patrol units arrived at the scene, the man refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside the home.

Negotiators and patrol deputies surrounded the house, attempting to “make contact to bring about a peaceful resolution,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities blocked off local traffic in the neighborhood, closing Huntley Street between Gilmer Street and Markham Street while deputies worked the scene. Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the immediate perimeter.

Police Lights (File)

The sheriff’s office called the standoff an “isolated incident” and noted there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the wider community. Officials said an update would be released once more information became available.

READ: 3 Decades, 3 Trials, 4 Death Sentences: Florida Supreme Court Seals Fate Of James Guzman

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Pasco County Deputies Surround New Port Richey Home After Shots Fired