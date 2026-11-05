Hillsborough County Clerk Boldly Engages Employees To Reshape Work Lives

Clerk Victor Crist Makes Rare Move to Modernize Agency’s HR Management

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, Victor Crist, has made employee participation in management decisions a central feature of his administration, and the results are gaining recognition. His office earned two prestigious Top Workplaces awards in 2026, based on confidential surveys in which employees evaluated their own workplace.

The honors, announced by The Tampa Bay Times in March and USA Today in April, recognize organizations for the workplace cultures they have established. For Victor Crist, they are an encouraging measure of his initiatives to strengthen employee participation, communication and trust.

Since taking office in January 2025, Crist has sought to replace traditional top-down decision-making with a more collaborative approach. Although participatory management is not new to Tampa Bay governmental organizations, the Clerk’s Office has extended the concept to an ambitious undertaking: inviting nearly 700 employees to help review and reshape the policies that govern their daily work lives.

The project has centered on a comprehensive revision of the office’s employee handbook that establishes workplace expectations, employee rights and benefits, and guidance for resolving everyday situations.

Although references to employment law had been updated regularly, the Clerk’s Office’s employee handbook was long overdue for a thorough review. Many operating policies had remained essentially unchanged for more than two decades. Chief of Staff Bill Barrett noted that the handbook still referred to pagers and walkie-talkies, reminders of how much workplace practices have evolved.

Clerk Team Members Don New Dress Code of Blue Polo Shirts and Blazers with Seals

But for Crist, modernizing the handbook involved more than eliminating obsolete references. The task, typically assigned exclusively to administrators or human resources personnel, engaged the entire workforce. Employees reviewed the draft in phases, verified their understanding of each provision and were given opportunities to recommend changes.

Crist said, “I wanted their understanding, but also their input, their buy-in, and to know they are appreciated. I believe in leading by collaboration.”

The approach reflects Crist’s belief that employees who help shape workplace policies are more likely to understand and support them. It also gives management an opportunity to identify concerns that might otherwise go unrecognized.

One such concern involved remote work. Crist said employees worried that his administration intended to eliminate working from home. Rather than impose a policy without consulting them, he involved employees in developing guidelines that addressed their concerns while meeting the office’s operational needs.

The revised handbook also includes a new anti-bullying policy and expanded provisions addressing workplace accommodations. Other changes make information about employee rights and benefits easier to find and understand, including protections available under Florida law to eligible employees affected by domestic violence.

Other Tampa Bay governments have incorporated some employee initiative and feedback measures into organizational assessments and process improvements, but Crist’s employee participation in employee handbook revisions is a rare move.

Crist emphasized that employee participation does not disempower management decision-making. Instead, it brings the concerns and on-the-job experience of employees into the process before decisions are finalized. “I wanted principled policies and procedures that every team member, from senior managers to public-facing representatives, would embrace,” he said.

The revised handbook was written to be easy to understand. It is now available online, allowing employees to consult it from any location. Weekly newsletters notify employees of changes, helping ensure that the handbook remains relevant.

According to a 2025 survey conducted by Brightmine, (formerly XpertHR), a leading global HR solutions company, less than half of nearly 400 companies surveyed are confident their employee handbooks are legally up to date. 12 percent of those surveyed admitted to paying legal fees, settlements and fines for outdated state and federal legal information.

A 2020 XpertHR survey indicates that 66 percent of companies experience trouble motivating employees to read their employee handbook. Crist curbed that challenge by requiring handbook readership and sign-off as an assignment, while empowering them to make comments and recommendations.

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Hillsborough County Clerk Boldly Engages Employees To Reshape Work Lives