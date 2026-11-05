Bulls Hit The Road For Nashville Showcase Clash With Belmont

Photo Courtesy USF Athletics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The South Florida women’s basketball team plays its first road game of the season Friday night, facing Belmont at the Curb Event Center.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. The game opens the 2026 Multi-Conference Opening Weekend Showcase, a four-team event featuring schools from four different leagues. South Florida (1-0) will remain in Nashville to play Rhode Island on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

The Bulls enter Friday coming off an 80-54 home victory over Furman on Monday. South Florida led that game wire-to-wire, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor while holding the Paladins to 33.3 percent. The 26-point win marked the fourth-largest margin of victory in a Division I women’s basketball head coaching debut since the 2013-14 season. It also gave head coach Kristy Curry at least one victory in four different conferences: the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and American Athletic Conference.

Six South Florida players scored in double figures in the opener, led by Stefanie Ingram’s 15 points and five assists. Hannah Kohn added 13 points, Kendall Puryear finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kate Novik provided 11 points off the bench. Five different Bulls logged at least 10 points and multiple steals, making South Florida the first American Athletic Conference program to accomplish that feat since North Texas on Nov. 6, 2023.

Belmont (0-1) dropped its season opener Monday on the road, falling 63-52 at Princeton. The Bruins led 44-43 with roughly 7:30 left in the fourth quarter before Princeton pulled away. Kenley McCarn scored 15 points in her Belmont debut, and freshman Chelby Jordan chipped in 13 points and four steals.

Basketball (UnSplash)

Belmont is coming off a 20-12 campaign and a 16-4 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play last season, finishing second and securing the program’s 11th consecutive 20-win season. Head coach Bart Brooks holds a 218-80 career record entering his 10th season. The Bruins were picked third in the MVC preseason poll and entered the year ranked No. 20 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25, though they return just 19.8 percent of their scoring from last season after losing four starters.

Friday marks only the second meeting between the two programs and the first on Belmont’s home court. South Florida won the only previous matchup 74-55 on Dec. 19, 2007, at a neutral site in Cancun, Mexico.

The showcase is part of a two-year scheduling agreement among the American, Atlantic 10, Ivy League and Missouri Valley conferences running through the 2027-28 season. The Nashville pod features South Florida, Belmont, Rhode Island and Columbia. Rice is the only other American program participating, playing at a separate site in Richmond, Virginia.

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Bulls Hit The Road For Nashville Showcase Clash With Belmont