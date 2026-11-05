Autumn Storm Threatens Northeast With Flash Flooding And Sharp Freeze

AccuWeather

A storm system moving across the Northeast is expected to trigger flash flooding and travel delays from Virginia to Massachusetts through early Saturday, ending weeks of dry conditions across the region.

Forecasters warn that the rainfall could quickly overwhelm drainage systems along the Atlantic coast, particularly where autumn leaves have gathered in roadways.

“One of the biggest concerns with this next round of rain in the Northeast is how quickly streets could flood,” said AccuWeather expert meteorologist Dan Pydynoswski. “After weeks of dry weather, fallen leaves have accumulated along roads and storm drains. When heavy downpours arrive, those leaves can prevent water from draining properly, turning streets into flooded areas in a short amount of time. Even communities that avoid the heaviest rainfall could face significant travel disruptions.”

The storm began Thursday with scattered showers across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where rainwater mixed with motor oil, dust, and leaf litter, making road surfaces slick. Moisture moving in from the Atlantic is forecast to intensify downpours Thursday night into Friday.

Rain Falling (Unsplash)

Meteorologists expect the heaviest rainfall on eastern Long Island and in southeastern Massachusetts, where totals could reach 2 to 4 inches. AccuWeather set its Local StormMax at 6 inches. Major metropolitan centers including Boston, New York City, Atlantic City and Norfolk are projected to see localized street flooding and transit slowdowns.

Behind the rain, a cold front will sweep over the Northeast and the Great Lakes, dropping temperatures by up to 30 degrees compared to midweek levels. Highs on Saturday are forecast to stall near 49 degrees in Cleveland, with Buffalo and Pittsburgh remaining near or below 50 degrees.

The wet weather arrives as parts of Florida assess extensive damage from historic rainfall earlier in the week. That flooding submerged neighborhoods, damaged infrastructure and forced officials to relocate several polling places on Election Day. Preliminary estimates from AccuWeather place the total damage and economic loss across Florida between $3 billion and $5 billion, reflecting losses to homes, businesses and transit corridors.

READ: Hours Away: Florida Poised To Execute Dozier School Survivor After Clemency Fight Fails

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Autumn Storm Threatens Northeast With Flash Flooding And Sharp Freeze