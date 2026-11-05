3 Decades, 3 Trials, 4 Death Sentences: Florida Supreme Court Seals Fate Of James Guzman

James Guzman

Thirty-five years after David Colvin was hacked to death in a Florida motel room, the state’s highest court has once again decided his killer’s fate.

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the death sentence of James Guzman, concluding a legal saga that has dragged across three trials, four separate penalty hearings, and decades of overturned verdicts. Every single time a judge has considered the 1991 murder, Guzman has walked away with a sentence of death.

This time the inmate staked his appeal on a bizarre courtroom twist: the trial judge presiding over his latest sentencing hearing used to work for the law firm that once defended him.

The wrinkle emerged in March 2024, just as jury selection began for Guzman’s fourth penalty trial in Volusia County. Jim Rose, the appellate lawyer who handled Guzman’s first direct appeal in 1994, fired off an email to Circuit Judge Dawn D. Nichols. Rose pointed out that his firm, Rice and Rose, had hired Nichols as a fresh recruit 30 years earlier, just three weeks before oral arguments were delivered in Guzman’s case.

Nichols disclosed the connection the following morning, explaining on the record that while she had worked at the firm, all the legal briefing had been finished before her arrival and she never touched Guzman’s file or handled criminal defense.

Still, Guzman filed an urgent motion to toss her off the bench. He argued he had “reasonable fears that he will not receive a fair trial or hearing because of specifically described prejudice or bias of the judge based [on] her prior affiliation.”

Execution Chamber

Nichols refused to step down, calling the motion legally empty.

In a ruling authored by Justice Jamie Grosshans, the state supreme court agreed, noting the rare irony of the claim: the law firm in question hadn’t prosecuted Guzman, but had successfully fought to overturn his conviction.

“Unlike the situations where we have found disqualification was warranted, the trial judge here did not work for the State in any previous prosecution of Guzman and has never represented Colvin or his estate,” Grosshans wrote. “That the judge worked at the same firm as Guzman’s first appellate attorney does not give rise to a reasonable fear of receiving an unfair trial.”

The ruling slams the door on a violent criminal history that began long before Colvin’s death.

Guzman had served nine years in state prison for a 1982 kidnapping and murder in which he marched two women into the Everglades and shot one dead before walking out on early release in April 1991.

Four months later, Colvin was found slaughtered in his room.

During the latest sentencing trial, prosecutors reminded jurors of gruesome forensic details: Colvin had been slashed or hacked at least 19 times with a heavy-bladed instrument across his head, chest, and back. Guzman’s ex-girlfriend recalled that he had openly eyed robbing the victim, chillingly remarking before the crime that “a dead witness can’t talk.” Later that day, he returned to their shared motel room carrying bloody rags and Colvin’s ring, which he quickly pawned for cash and cocaine.

Defense attorneys pushed for mercy, calling a clinical psychologist who detailed Guzman’s cognitive impairments, poor executive functioning, and impulse-control issues. The trial judge weighed 22 mitigating circumstances — ranging from Guzman’s abusive childhood and early drug addiction to his completion of a high school diploma behind bars.

None of it swayed the panel. Jurors voted unanimously for execution, citing the sheer brutality of the murder and Guzman’s history of violent crime.

The high court brushed aside Guzman’s remaining claims, including an Eighth Amendment challenge arguing capital punishment is unconstitutional.

Justice Jorge Labarga concurred only in the result, writing that while he recognized the “significant aggravating factors” of the killing, he still objected to the court’s recent abandonment of comparative proportionality reviews in capital cases.

With the decision, Guzman remains right where he has spent most of his adult life: awaiting execution on Florida’s death row.

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3 Decades, 3 Trials, 4 Death Sentences: Florida Supreme Court Seals Fate Of James Guzman