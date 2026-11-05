Drive-By Slingshot Duo Busted After Smashed Windows Plague Tampa

Slingshot Duo (TPD)

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-day streak of shattered glass and rattled nerves in Seminole Heights came to an end Wednesday after police tracked down two men accused of weaponizing a slingshot from a pickup truck.

Tampa police booked 38-year-old John Horner and 42-year-old Anibal Rios-Mulero following a string of car attacks reported between Sunday and Tuesday.

The investigation took off around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the 7100 block of North Nebraska Avenue. A driver reported their rear windshield suddenly blew out. While flying glass showered the vehicle, no one was injured.

Detectives linked the incident to a white Ford F-150 that matched descriptions from several identical attacks across the neighborhood earlier in the week. Records led officers straight to Horner, the registered owner, who was arrested just before 11 a.m. Wednesday outside his home on the 8100 block of North Brooks Street.

A search of the truck turned up the smoking gun: a slingshot alongside a stash of stones identical to rocks gathered from previous crime scenes.

Slingshot Duo (TPD)

Hours later, around 5 p.m., police caught up with Rios-Mulero. Investigators say Horner served as the wheelman while Rios-Mulero rode shotgun, pulling back the slingshot and launching rocks into targeted vehicles.

“The strong partnership with our community and the dedication of our officers and detectives were critical in getting these suspects off our streets,” said Acting Chief Brett Owen. “Thanks to residents who saw something and said something, we were able to hold those responsible accountable.”

Horner was booked on a felony charge of throwing a deadly missile at, within, or into a vehicle. Rios-Mulero faces the identical felony count along with an extra misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief.

Police suspect the pair behind other unsolved vandalism incidents in the area, and detectives noted that more charges could be on the way.

READ: Florida Man Sentenced To Six-Plus Years After Federal Raid Uncovers Armed Drug Ring

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Drive-By Slingshot Duo Busted After Smashed Windows Plague Tampa