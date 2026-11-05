Crackdown In Havana: US Moves To Choke Off Cuba’s Secret Oil Fleets And Military Pipelines

Cuba (Unsplash)

The United States moved aggressively on Thursday to strangle the financial pipelines sustaining Cuba’s military leadership, slapping fresh sanctions on shadowy offshore oil routes, foreign arms suppliers, and the relatives of Havana’s most powerful generals.

The penalties, issued under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14404, blacklisted 10 individuals and front companies alongside five crude oil tankers accused of quietly keeping the Cuban government afloat.

The timing carries sharp weight. Ordinary Cubans are enduring routine electrical blackouts, bare grocery shelves, and an economy trapped in freefall. Yet behind closed doors, Washington argues, a small cadre of political and military elites has built an empire of shell companies designed to enrich themselves while keeping the island on life support.

“The Marxist regime in Havana relies on a web of state-owned enterprises, joint ventures, and offshore intermediaries to keep this system running,” the administration said in a statement. Foreign backers, the statement added, supply military hardware that helps “sustain the regime’s military forces and enable its brutal repression.”

At the center of Thursday’s crosshairs is Guillermo Faustino Rodriguez Lopez Calleja, tied by U.S. investigators to a sprawling labyrinth of offshore outfits moving vital crude shipments directly in and out of Cuban ports.

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

Washington also targeted the dynastic reach of GAESA, the secretive, military-run conglomerate that dominates roughly half the Cuban economy, from luxury hotels to maritime ports. The measures designated Any Rodriguez Lastres, the daughter of GAESA President Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera.

Beyond maritime back channels, the sanctions aim directly at Havana’s overseas enablers, blacklisting China-based equipment dealers accused of shipping hardware directly to Cuban armed forces.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury broadened the net even further, authorizing economic sanctions on foreign operators in Cuba’s tech, manufacturing, electronics, and marine sectors. The move effectively warns international firms that doing business with Cuban state apparatuses will cost them access to the global dollar network.

In its statement, the administration framed the penalties as a matter of direct domestic security:

“The Trump Administration will not stand by while the Cuban regime funnels the island’s resources to its military elite, while regime insiders and their family members profit from opaque offshore networks, and while Cuba continues to serve as a staging ground for a global coalition of hostile anti-American actors to threaten, spy on, and plot against the United States and its interests.”

Under the measures, all U.S.-linked assets, bank accounts, and commercial ships tied to the designated targets are frozen, with global financial institutions warned that dealing with the blacklisted network will lock them out of the U.S. market entirely.

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Crackdown In Havana: US Moves To Choke Off Cuba’s Secret Oil Fleets And Military Pipelines