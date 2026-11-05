Florida Man Sentenced To Six-Plus Years After Federal Raid Uncovers Armed Drug Ring

Jail (Unsplash)

When deputies and federal agents forced their way into a Pensacola residence on a February morning in 2025, they were looking for evidence of a narcotics pipeline. What they uncovered in 39-year-old Akeem Cornell Shaw’s bedroom was enough to put him away for the better part of a decade.

Tucked among Shaw’s personal belongings were three firearms — including an illegal short-barreled rifle — boxes of live ammunition, and a lethal assortment of street drugs: fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Alongside the contraband sat the scales, baggies, and gear of an active distribution operation.

For Shaw, who already carried a string of prior felony convictions, simply touching a bullet was a federal crime. Stashing high-powered weapons alongside street-level narcotics guaranteed a swift trip to federal prison.

Now, his reckoning has arrived.

Shaw was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal charges of possessing fentanyl, meth, and cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing firearms to advance a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of firearms, and unlawfully possessing a short-barreled rifle.

Handcuff (File)

The prison term was handed down following a joint operation between the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Etherton led the prosecution.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, with support from our federal law enforcement partners, continues to strike back against the armed criminals flooding our streets with drugs,” said John P. Heekin, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “As this defendant has learned, my office is committed to aggressively prosecuting drug-peddling criminals, and we’ll continue to do so until we deliver the safe, drug-free communities that our citizens deserve.”

The takedown was funneled through Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative that links local sheriff’s deputies directly with federal prosecutors to take repeat offenders and illegal weapons off neighborhood streets before they lead to further bloodshed. For Shaw, that coordinated net closed the bedroom door behind him for the next 78 months.

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Florida Man Sentenced To Six-Plus Years After Federal Raid Uncovers Armed Drug Ring